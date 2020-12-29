Christina Anstead shows off adorable new puppy following split with Ant Anstead

Christina Anstead broke her social media silence to show off the newest addition to her family, a Rottweiler puppy.

The TV star took to Instagram on Monday to show off a picture of herself holding the new doe-eyed pooch and smiling widely.

"Too cute not to share. Meet the newest member of our family - Biggie," she captioned the post, revealing the new dog’s name. "We are all obsessed and in love."

Anstead, 37, showed off the dog even more on her Instagram Stories, posting pics of Biggie interacting with her son Brayden James, 5, and daughter Taylor Reese, 10, as well as their first pup, a French bulldog named Cash.

The two dogs were seen playing in the yard together and running around with what the star described as a case of the "zoomies."

As she mentioned in her caption, it seems she was too excited about the new addition to her family to not show it off to her followers on social media, despite saying she was going dark for the remainder of the year.

The star, who recently separated from her husband of fewer than two years, Ant Anstead, said she was "going offline for the remainder of 2020 to stay present in the present."

While she’s looking inward following her split from Ant, he is on a much more difficult journey to come to terms with the breakup.

"Every day is an improvement. Obviously, going back a couple of months, I mean, it was a big hit," he told People in a recent interview.

He went on to explain the steps he took to get himself out of "a very dark place."

"It really hit me hard. The impact on me, my sleep, my diet, my stress, it showed," he explained. "But I reached this turning point where I was either going to dwell in the darkness or I was just going to slap myself around the face a few times and say, ‘Wake up; you’re incredibly blessed. Focus on all the great things.’"

He says he signed up for a 35-day online "breakup recovery" course that helped him get the ball rolling on recovery. He also took a three-day faith-based retreat to focus on mental and physical health.

In September, the couple announced that they were separating.

"Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future," Christina's social media post read at the time. Together they share 16-month-old Hudson.