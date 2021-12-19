Christina Aguilera poses topless to celebrate 41st birthday on social media

Christina Aguilera celebrated turning 41 by showing her fans she’s still got it with a steamy topless photoshoot.

The "Beautiful" singer took to her social media on Sunday, Dec. 18, her birthday, to show off a series of images in which she’s sporting her usual platinum blonde hair extensions as well as black leather opera gloves, black sunglasses and seemingly nothing else. The collection of five photos shows the singer topless with her arms, hands and hair strategically placed in each one to cover her breasts.

Still, the snaps are able to showcase the 41-year-old’s killer curves as she celebrates another trip around the sun.

"XTINA XLI," she captioned the photos, a nod to her nickname as well us using Roman numerals to show off her new age.

Since the photos were posted in the early morning on Sunday, comments have been pouring in wishing the singer a happy birthday and congratulating her on the stunning photoshoot.

The celebration comes after Aguilera spoke earlier this year in an interview with Health in which she opened up about what it was like growing up in the spotlight with all eyes on her. The songstress kicked off her career at 9-years-old as a contestant on "Star Search," before starring in "The All New Mickey Mouse Club" with Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears a few years later.

Despite the '90s appearing much different to the lives that young entertainers lead these days due to social media, the "Lady Marmalade" singer recalled her early years were full of "successes, childhood trauma, [and] hardships."

She also admitted that there were certainly times when her endurance was put to the test. She was working around the clock and her skills were also being compared to that of her peers in the industry.

"That grind is praised, but I think we're all understanding that having moments to self-reflect and just breathe are crucial. I've been working since I was 7 years old. When I'm not working, there's a heavy amount of guilt that I feel. It's been embedded in me since I was little—you're shamed if you don't want to keep up. As a child [entertainer], you're all pitted against one another, and other children are all about that grind too. It's a weird space to grow up in," Aguilera shared at the time.

