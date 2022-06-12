Christina Aguilera dusts off 'Dirrty,' performs 'Lady Marmalade' with Mya at LA Pride

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Christina Aguilera took to the stage at the LA Pride music festival at the Los Angeles State Historic Park Saturday night.

The 41-year-old singer performed a few of the hits that made her a household name, including a wild rendition of 2002's "Dirrty."

She danced in front of thousands of revelers in the heart of downtown, wearing a bold red leather bodysuit with a matching trench coat.

At one point, Aguilera joined forces with another vocal powerhouse as Mya joined her onstage for a rendition of their classic hit remake, "Lady Marmalade."

Christina Aguilera and Mya recorded "Lady Marmalade" with Pink and Lil' Kim in April 2001 for the soundtrack to the film "Moulin Rouge."

Aguilera enlisted the help of another longtime pal for a star-studded surprise as Paris Hilton shocked the audience with a DJ set during the middle of Aguilera's performance. One of the first songs in Hilton's set was "Toxic" by her friend and Aguilera's fellow Disney Channel alum, Britney Spears.

Hilton was one of the few guests in attendance for Britney's small wedding Thursday at her home in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

She, along with Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, mom Kathy Hilton and Donatella Versace witnessed Spears and Sam Asghari say "I do" after more than five years of dating and nearly nine months after he proposed with a $70,000 engagement ring.

"There’s a special song I wanted to do for you guys since it’s such an iconic night, so here we go," Hilton said. "I love you guys so much. Happy pride! I love you LA."

Following the musical shoutout, Hilton surprised the crowd and performed her classic hit, "Stars are Blind."

Aguilera, the former Voice mentor, wore the colors of the Pride flag to sing "Beautiful" and praised the crowd for accepting her the past two decades.

"Oh my goodness. Thank you so much for having me tonight. I’m so honored and so grateful. And thank you for your love and support over the last 20-plus years. You’re my family. I’m so happy to always give a voice or try to [give one to] anyone that feels like they’re suppressed or outcast," Aguilera said.

"That’s what I’ve always tried to bring [with my music]. I’m so proud to call you my family … you are a part of me, and I’m so happy to bring this to you … We wanted to give you such a great time tonight."

Aguilera told People last week she was "proud" of "Beautiful" becoming an anthem for the LGBTQ community.

"I was proud to put a spotlight on the LGBTQ+ community with my ‘Beautiful’ music video, which features a gay couple, as well as a trans woman. I wasn’t thinking too much about it beyond wanting to show people owning who they are," she said.

"It was somehow taboo at the time, but it represented something so true. I still hear stories about how that video has helped people, and it means everything to me."