Chrissy Teigen steps out in public with new basset hound puppy after death of dog Pippa

Chrissy Teigen has a new best friend.

The model and author, 35, was photographed with her newest addition to the family: a basset hound puppy named Pearl. Teigen had been laying low since she made headlines for a social media bullying scandal, but she now seems to be slowly resurfacing back into the public eye.

Teigen was all smiles on Wednesday when she was snapped cradling the floppy-eared pooch during a trip to her office in Santa Monica, Calif.

She and her EGOT husband John Legend, 42, announced their furry companion in a series of Instagram photos.

"Pearl has touched down into the legend/teigen/stephens household! We love this little girl so much already but I will admit, she has definitely taken to John first!!" Teigen explained of Pearl in the post’s caption.

The mother of daughter Luna, 5, and son Miles, 3, added that the family’s bulldog, Penny, has also made besties with her new canine running mate.

"Penny is obsessed with her so it’s been fun watching the adventures of penny and pearl unfold. I grew up with Basset Hounds so I can’t wait for John to see this bouncy, no-bones, jello mold of skin grow into the stubborn logs of love I love so much. Excited for this new little heart to add love to our home."

Just a week ago, the family had revealed that another member of their dog brood, a French bulldog named Pippa, had passed away. Teigen wrote on Instagram at the time, "Our beautiful little Pippa just died in my arms, not long ago."

"We're going to miss our little Pippa. This pic is her living her best life: on the road with her dad, wearing pearls," Legend wrote in a July 15 Instagram selfie post the pooch. "She was smart, fancy and didn't take any s---. She gave us so much joy for 10 years. We love you Pippa!"

Added Teigen in her own tribute: "She was a sassy broad — loved her pearl necklace and never took s— from ANY new dog we brought in. Our road dog with Sade, a tour dog for years. we loved her so much. We love you sweet girl."

