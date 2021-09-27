Chrissy Teigen reveals she's 70 days sober in longest streak yet since quitting alcohol in the New Year

Chrissy Teigen proved once again that she’s serious about staying sober.

The "Cravings" cookbook author, 35, took to Instagram on Sunday ahead of her and husband John Legend’s appearance at the 2021 Tony Awards to share some proof with her followers that she is now 70 days sober.

Teigen simply shared a screenshot of a tracking app she is using to keep count of her "sober streak" after announcing in December that she decided to quit drinking.

"10 weeks woopwoop!!!!" she captioned the post.

The star noted ahead of the New Year that she had decided to quit drinking after getting a book from a friend all about giving up alcohol in a culture that’s obsessed with it socially.

"I was done with making an a-- of myself in front of people (I'm still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like s--t by 6, not being able to sleep," Teigen wrote at the time, adding, "I have been sober ever since."

Unfortunately, earlier this month the star took to Instagram to celebrate her 50 days of sobriety benchmark, noting that plans to completely give up alcohol were waylaid a bit in 2021 by a few "wine hiccups."

"It should be nearly a year but I had a few (wine) hiccups in the road," she shared at the time. "This is my longest streak yet! I still dunno if I'll never drink again but I do know it no longer serves me in ANY way. I don't get more fun, I don't dance, I don't get relaxed. I get sick, fall asleep and wake up sick, having missed what was probably a fun night."

As she got comments from supportive friends and followers, the star dedicated the rest of her night to sharing images of herself and Legend at the Tonys, where People magazine reports he was on hand to perform a special tribute to the "Ain’t Too Proud" musical, based on the music of The Temptations.

The outlet reports she shared various videos from the front row of the show where she had a perfect view of not only her husband’s performance but the many spectacular shows and performers celebrating a particularly difficult year in Broadway posed by the coronavirus shutdowns.