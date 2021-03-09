Chrishell Stause defends Meghan Markle from 'white housewife' Bethenny Frankel

Chrishell Stause issued a harsh rebuke of Bethenny Frankel’s criticism of Meghan Markle as well as her subsequent apology.

Frankel took to Twitter hours before Markle and Prince Harry's explosive sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday to lambaste the Duchess of Sussex for complaining about what appears to be a glamorous and highly privileged life as a royal.

"Cry me a river...the plight of being a game show host, fairly unknown actress, to suffering in a palace, w tiaras & 7 figure weddings for TWO WHOLE YEARS to being a household name w @Oprah on speed dial, fetching 7 m for interviews, hundreds of millions in media deals," The "Real Housewives" star wrote.

'DANCING WITH THE STARS' CHRISHELL STAUSE AND KEO MOTSEPE SPLIT, SHE BRANDS HIM A 'LIAR'

Stause, however, took issue with this comment and issued a few jabs of her own directed at Frankel.

"Not a white housewife comparing her struggle to Meghan’s. A woman of color joining the Royal Family. It’s the delusion for me," she wrote in response to the tweet. "Everyone is working overtime trying to silence her. Let us hear what she has to say!"

JUSTIN HARTLEY, CHRISHELL STAUSE FINALIZE DIVORCE: REPORTS

Although Frankel did not respond to the "Selling Sunset" star’s harsh words, she issued an apology to Markle hours after the interview aired.

"I watched M & H sit down. Emotional distress & racism must feel suffocating & powerless. I’m a polarizing, unfiltered(often to a fault)flawed person w a voice," Frankel tweeted. "When I heard of the interview, during a pandemic, it felt like a surprising choice. I’m sorry if it hurt or offended you."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Undeterred, Stause commented on this tweet as well, writing: "The privilege here is you never questioned using your voice. And yet you used it on your huge platform to let it be known Meghan should be silenced. When I woke up to your asinine comparison, during a pandemic, it felt like a surprising choice."

Stause offered some thoughts of her own on the interview as well.

"Such a moving interview. @Oprah remains the absolute best to ever do it.

Love that they got out since it will be better for everyone. So happy Meghan got her voice back after having it silenced. Her voice is one we need more of. Love their lovePleading faceTwo hearts," she wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex touched on a myriad of issues they have with the royal lifestyle. They even dropped a few stunning details about their time as working members of the royal family such as alleged conversations happening about what color skin their baby would have as well as claims by Markle that she asked the Palace for help with some mounting mental health issues but was denied assistance.