Chris Stapleton postpones tour shows after testing positive for COVID-19

Chris Stapleton postponed three shows of his "All-American Road Show" tour after testing positive for COVID-19.

Stapleton announced his coronavirus diagnosis via Instagram.

"To all my friends in Salt Lake City and Denver, I am very sorry to let you all know that I have tested positive for Covid and will be unable to perform this weekend's shows," the country music star said. "The shows will be rescheduled to the following weekend, July 1-3, and we hope you can join us then. Please contact your point of purchase if you cannot."

"I want to sincerely thank everyone who has waited so long for these shows," he added. "We are incredibly grateful for your patience, love and support, and can't wait to see you next week."

His scheduled concerts will pick back up on July 7 in Cleveland, Ohio.

This leg of Stapleton's "All-American Road Show" tour will end on October 28 in Houston, Texas.

Stapleton is no stranger to postponing concerts due to health issues. The "Tennessee Whiskey" singer postponed three shows in October after being put on vocal rest via "doctor's orders."

"I am sorry that so many of you have been inconvenienced, and I'm truly thankful for your patience and understanding," Stapleton said in a statement. "Nothing is more personal to me than the experience of music."

"I'm eternally grateful for the privilege of sharing in that journey with all of you night after night," he said. "Thank you for your continued support and I hope to see you all very soon."

