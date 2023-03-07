Expand / Collapse search
Chris Rock ridicules Will Smith for Oscar slap, pokes fun at Jada Pinkett's 'entanglements'

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Chris Rock did not hold back in his Netflix special "Selective Outrage," addressing the Will Smith Oscar slap and the actor's relationship with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

‘SMACKED BY SUGE SMITH’ - Chris Rock rips Will Smith while addressing Oscars slap and Jada’s ‘entanglements.' Continue reading here…

‘SHE HURT HIM WAY MORE’ - Chris Rock takes aim at Jada Pinkett's affair and unusual marriage to Will Smith. Continue reading here…

During a conversation with Dr. Gabor Maté, Prince Harry elaborated on how people have responded to his memoir "Spare," admitting he is not a victim nor seeking sympathy.

During a conversation with Dr. Gabor Maté, Prince Harry elaborated on how people have responded to his memoir "Spare," admitting he is not a victim nor seeking sympathy. (Random House)

NO VICTIM COMPLEX - Prince Harry addresses 'Spare' backlash in interview: ‘I have never looked for sympathy in this.’ Continue reading here…

ROYAL REFUND - Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘out of touch’ if they expect refund for Frogmore Cottage renovations: expert. Continue reading here…

EVICTION NOTICE: Prince Harry's 'attacks' on 'villain' Camilla led to Frogmore Cottage eviction: expert. Continue reading here…

Tom Sizemore suffered a stroke and brain aneurysm at his home in Los Angeles in February. He passed March 3.

Tom Sizemore suffered a stroke and brain aneurysm at his home in Los Angeles in February. He passed March 3. (Jeff Vespa)

REST IN PEACE - Tom Sizemore dead at 61. Continue reading here…

LEGENDS NEVER DIE - Gary Rossington, original Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dead at 71. Continue reading here…

‘THEY NEVER INVESTIGATED’ - Aaron Carter's mom demands police investigation, shares disturbing photos from his death scene. Continue reading here…

‘IT WAS SO WEIRD’ - Riley Keough says filming sex scene with her real-life husband was ‘really uncomfortable.’ Continue reading here…

‘JESUS MADE A DIFFERENCE’ - Kelsey Grammer won’t apologize for the 'difference' that Jesus has made in his life. Continue reading here…

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

