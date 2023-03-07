Chris Rock ridicules Will Smith for Oscar slap, pokes fun at Jada Pinkett's 'entanglements'
‘SMACKED BY SUGE SMITH’ - Chris Rock rips Will Smith while addressing Oscars slap and Jada’s ‘entanglements.' Continue reading here…
‘SHE HURT HIM WAY MORE’ - Chris Rock takes aim at Jada Pinkett's affair and unusual marriage to Will Smith. Continue reading here…
NO VICTIM COMPLEX - Prince Harry addresses 'Spare' backlash in interview: ‘I have never looked for sympathy in this.’ Continue reading here…
ROYAL REFUND - Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘out of touch’ if they expect refund for Frogmore Cottage renovations: expert. Continue reading here…
EVICTION NOTICE: Prince Harry's 'attacks' on 'villain' Camilla led to Frogmore Cottage eviction: expert. Continue reading here…
REST IN PEACE - Tom Sizemore dead at 61. Continue reading here…
LEGENDS NEVER DIE - Gary Rossington, original Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dead at 71. Continue reading here…
‘THEY NEVER INVESTIGATED’ - Aaron Carter's mom demands police investigation, shares disturbing photos from his death scene. Continue reading here…
‘IT WAS SO WEIRD’ - Riley Keough says filming sex scene with her real-life husband was ‘really uncomfortable.’ Continue reading here…
‘JESUS MADE A DIFFERENCE’ - Kelsey Grammer won’t apologize for the 'difference' that Jesus has made in his life. Continue reading here…
