Chris Rock's brother Tony slams Will Smith over Oscars slap: 'You gonna hit my motherf--king brother?'

Comedian Tony Rock blasted Will Smith onstage at a comedy gig on Friday night for his viral slap of his brother Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Tony, who is one of Chris' younger brothers, performed standup at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina as part of his "No Remorse" comedy tour.

In a video shared to social media, Tony hit at Smith for storming the stage and slapping Chris, a presenter at the 94th Academy Awards, after he joked about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head, making a reference to "G.I. Jane." Pinkett Smith has struggled with alopecia.

"If you think you gonna to walk up on this stage, this ain’t the motherf–king Oscars!" Tony told the audience in a video shared by The Shade Room's Instagram.

"And if you walk your a-- up here, you ain’t nominated for s--t but these motherf--king hands! Oh, we going to pop the rest of the year. Every time you see me do a show, pop!" Tony cracked.

Tony went on to say he "didn't want to start the show like that!"

"You gonna hit my motherf–king brother because your b---h gave you a side-eye?"

Tony, 47, went on to note that there's "a lot of Rock brothers." Chris, 57, is the oldest of seven siblings. His brothers include Tony, Andre, Brian, Kenny, and Jordan, and he has a sister named Andi. The comedian's half-brother, Charles, died in 2006.

Smith announced his resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Friday.

The "Fresh Prince of Bel Air" alum said he "betrayed the trust of the Academy" in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

"I have directly responded to the Academy’s disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy," Smith said.

Smith added that he "deprived other nominees and winners" of their chance to celebrate, and said he will accept any further consequences from the Board.

"I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film. So, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate," Smith's statement continued.

"Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason," Smith added.

David Rubin, president of Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said in a statement that it has accepted Smith's resignation, and will continue to move forward with disciplinary proceedings against Smith.

"We have received and accepted Mr. Will Smith's immediate resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. We will continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, in advance of our next scheduled board meeting on April 18," Rubin said.

"Jada, ‘GI Jane 2,’ I can’t wait to see it," Rock said while on stage at the Oscars. Pinkett Smitt was in attendance at the event.

"Wow, Will Smith just smacked the s--t out of me," Rock said after he was slapped by Smith.

"Keep my wife’s name out of your f---ing mouth," Smith said.

When Smith received his award for best actor for his role in "King Richard," he apologized.

"I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees," Smith said. "This is a beautiful moment."

A day later, Smith apologized to Rock.

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally," Smith said. "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

Meanwhile, Rock addressed the controversy for the first time at a Wednesday night comedy show in Boston.

"At some point I'll talk about that s---, and it will be serious, and it will be funny," Rock continued.

Prior to his comedy gig on Friday night, Tony shared his take on Smith's slap on Twitter, telling fans he found the "King Richard" actor's behavior "foul."

