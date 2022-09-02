Chris Pratt shares funny video: 'FYI — men wear Spanx too'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chris Pratt is having some fun with his Instagram followers.

The "Jurassic World Dominion" star took to Instagram to share a video of himself dancing and singing in the mirror while showing off his outfit for the day.

"I got my Owen clothes right here. My wardrobe right here with some Spanx that I wear on my gut," he sang. "Then I got the shirt that says ‘Jesus Loves You.’ And guess what? Yeah, he does."

Pratt, 43, panned to the full length mirror in front of him to show off his look: "Look at my hair. Don’t it look so d--n good. It really moves when it probably shouldn’t because it has so much hairspray inside."

The star concluded the video by showing a picture of his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, and himself holding two sheep. "Found this from when we were on set on #JurassicWorldDominion – hope you all have a great day & FYI - men wear Spanx too," he captioned the video.

In August, Pratt had some more fun on Instagram when he called out "woke critics" on the Rotten Tomatoes website who certified his new Amazon Prime show, "The Terminal List," as "rotten."

The show follows Pratt's character, Navy SEAL commander James Reece, who is determined to find out who killed his platoon and get revenge.

While critics were not pleased with the production, many fans immediately came to Pratt's rescue, with the audience score on the review site coming in as 94% "fresh."

In a brazen move, the "Wanted" star took to his Instagram story, sharing a report that suggested the actor defied "woke critics."

In a follow-up post, Pratt shared a picture of the infamous Dr. Evil from the "Austin Powers" films, referencing the enormous number of people who had streamed his show on Prime Video and clearly disregarded any negative commentary.

According to Nielsen reports, at least 1.6 billion minutes were devoted to streaming Pratt's new show.

