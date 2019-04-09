Chris Hemsworth used Snickers to increase his daughter's height, get her on Disney ride

Chris Hemsworth admitted to breaking some rules in order to get his daughter onto a Disneyland ride.

The 35-year-old actor was on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Monday night with several of his “Avenger: Endgame” co-stars to discuss the upcoming release of the latest Marvel film.

After Kimmel brought up the cast’s recent visit to Disneyland, Hemsworth mentioned that he had taken his daughter, now 6, on the “Tower of Terror” ride, before she was technically tall enough.

“She was really upset. And I was like ‘Nah, forget this. Come here,’” Hemsworth said. “So I grabbed a couple of Snicker bars and things and slammed it in the back of her shoe under the heel.”

He then said the candy bars propped her up enough to get her into the ride, which was transformed to "Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission BREAKOUT!" in 2017, according to USA Today. The attraction requires riders to be 40 inches tall in order to ride, according to the Disneyland website.

Hemsworth then pumped his fist and the audience cheered, but his “Avengers” co-star Scarlett Johansson wasn’t pleased.

“It’s wildly irresponsible as well. You’re all cheering,” she told the audience.

But Hemsworth admitted his story got worse.

“We’re at the top and I’m looking at her, she’s strapped in, you know the seat is massive on her,” he said. “And I’m like, ‘We beat the system honey, well done.’ And then it drops.”

Hemsworth said she quickly zoomed up in her seat.

“I just grabbed onto her. She’s screaming the whole way down,” he said as he motioned that he was holding her down. He then said he realized: “Maybe there's a reason that there's a height size.”

“So, don't do that. She's fine, she's well,” Hemsworth continued as his co-stars chastised him for his decision. He was quick to add: “I’m her hero.”

“I have to say, that’s really creative, the Snickers bars in the shoes,” host Kimmel chimed in.