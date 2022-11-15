Nick Jonas shares the signs that led to his diabetes diagnosis in new video

In honor of World Diabetes Day, musician and actor Nick Jonas shared a video where he relayed to fans exactly what signs led to being diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at age 13.

The Jonas Brothers singer posted a TikTok video captioned, "The 4 signs I showed before I was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes."

In the creative video that played "The Eye of the Tiger" song in the background, Jonas pointed to each individual symptom, including weight loss, excessive thirst, frequent urination and irritability.

Jonas has been candid in the past about his diagnosis and how his life has been altered by the autoimmune disease.

In an interview with Body + Soul this past summer, Jonas opened up about how he manages diabetes, sharing three tips he has for other people with the disease. He notes it's important to "reframe your frustration," "lean on your support system," and "focus on what you can control."

"When I speak to young diabetics, I say there are going to be tough days, but if you do your best and try to eat well, exercise and really keep a close eye on where your blood sugar is at, that’s going to help. It’s not about saying, ‘I’ve got complete control over this.’ Because you never will," he said.

Jonas was on tour with his brothers as a young teenager when he was hospitalized for his diabetes. "[I] had to take a deep-dive course into what my life was going to look like. There was also a sense of relief because I knew something wasn’t right in my body. I was losing weight and irritable all the time – all symptoms that I didn’t know were symptoms at that point. As it progressed and as I started to learn how to manage the disease, it became more about not letting it slow me down."

Jonas is one of several celebrities who have recently used their platform to educate others on the health struggles they are currently facing.

Actress Christina Applegate, who has multiple sclerosis, says she initially overlooked signs that she might have the disease.

Actor Michael J. Fox has been transparent about having Parkinson's disease.