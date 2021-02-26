Disclaimer added to Chris Harrison's 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' episode

On Thursday night, embattled "Bachelor" host Chris Harrison appeared on "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" leaving fans stunned.

Last week, the longtime emcee of the dating franchise stepped away from his duties after making racially insensitive comments during a controversial interview.

The "Fortune" episode was taped back in December and Harrison was participating to raise money for Feeding America during the pandemic.

"This episode was previously recorded in December 2020," a disclaimer stated on the screen.

Fans also took to social media to express their disappointment in Harrison still being featured on the game show.

"Chris Harrison playing celebrity wheel tonight YIKES," wrote one fan.

"Chris Harrison for real about to get canceled and win Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune in the same week," pointed out another.

"Chris Harrison winning at Celebrity wheel of fortune makes me ill," added someone else.

While another user argued, "He’s winning a lot of money for a great cause.. that’s a good thing no?" Harrison did end up winning $62,650 for the charity.

During an interview with former bachelorette and first Black female lead, Rachel Lindsay, on Extra, Harrison attempted to defend current contestant Rachael Kirkconnell's "Old South" photo scandal.

After receiving backlash for dismissing racist behavior, Harrison apologized to fans and said he wouldn't continue hosting and would use his time to better educate himself on how to be anti-racist.

"By excusing historical racism, I defended it. I invoked the term 'woke police,' which is unacceptable. I am ashamed over how uninformed I was. I was so wrong," Harrison wrote in a long apology.

"The historic season of The Bachelor should not be marred or overshadowed by my mistakes or diminished by my actions. To that end, I have consulted with Warner Bros. and ABC and will be stepping aside for a period of time," he added.

Kirkconnell has also apologized and recognized that her past actions were racist and offensive to people of color.

Matt James, who is the current "Bachelor" lead and first Black man in the role, also released a statement reacting to the controversy. He called the photos of Kirkconnell "incredibly disappointing."