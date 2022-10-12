Chris Colfer throws shade at Lea Michele, says he doesn't plan on seeing former 'Glee' co-star in 'Funny Girl'

Lea Michele's former "Glee" co-star Chris Colfer offered a cheeky response when asked if he plans to see her star turn in the Broadway revival of "Funny Girl," leaving little to the imagination as to how he feels about his former colleague who was once accused of on set bullying.

"Oh, no, are you seeing ‘Funny Girl?’" Colfer countered when asked by comedian Michelle Collins on "The Michelle Collins Show" if he plans to see the show. "Oh. My day suddenly just got so full."

LEA MICHELE'S ‘FUNNY GIRL’ CASTING SLAMMED BY SAMANTHA WARE

"I saw ‘Six' last night, and that was amazing," Colfer continued, referring to another popular Broadway show.

Collins pressed Colfer to confirm that he would not see Lea's show while he was in New York City.

"No, I can be triggered at home," he replied.

Years after "Glee" wrapped filming, a few of Michele's co-stars came forward to allege she had created a toxic work environment. Co-star Samantha Ware accused Michele in 2020 of making her life a "living hell" while on set and claimed the actress threatened to poop in her wig.

Ware also claimed, in an interview with Variety, that Michele had told her she didn't "deserve" to have her job. Fellow "Glee" cast members Amber Riley and Alex Newell appeared to encourage Ware to speak out. Heather Morris, who played Brittany S. Pierce on the show, said in her own statement that Michele was "unpleasant" to work with, but the cast members were "scared" to bring their concerns to executives.

When Michele got the gig of Fanny Brice on Broadway, Ware tweeted, "Yes, Broadway upholds whiteness."

‘GLEE’ STAR HEATHER MORRIS SAYS CAST WAS ‘SCARED’ TO RAISE CONCERNS ABOUT LEA MICHELE'S ALLEGED RUDE BEHAVIOR

BROADWAY'S ‘FUNNY GIRL’ HOSTS A ‘GLEE’ REUNION BETWEEN LEA MICHELE AND DARREN CRISS

Michele admitted to having an "edge" when it comes to how she presents herself at work.

"I have an edge to me," she told the New York Times in a profile piece published ahead of her "Funny Girl" debut. "I work really hard. I leave no room for mistakes. That level of perfectionism, or that pressure of perfectionism, left me with a lot of blind spots."

"I really understand the importance and value now of being a leader," the actress later said. "It means not only going and doing a good job when the camera’s rolling, but also when it’s not. And that wasn’t always the most important thing for me."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Michele's turn as Fanny Brice was a moment of life imitating art. On "Glee," Michele's character, the Barbra Streisand-obsessed Rachel Berry, auditions for and lands the role of Fanny, leading up to the climactic episode entitled, "Opening Night," where Rachel's performance receives standing ovations.

Her opening night in New York appeared to have been a success as well, with reports saying she received at least four standing ovations before intermission. She has been credited with helping the struggling show get back on its feet after its trouble with ticket sales during Beanie Feldstein's time in the lead role.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

More of Michele's former "Glee" co-stars have been asked if they plan to see "Funny Girl."

"If I'm in New York, I will go see it. Broadway is home for me, and I'm sad that I missed Jane," Jenna Ushkowitz, who played Tina Cohen-Chang on "Glee," said, referring to "Glee's" Jane Lynch, who previously played the role of Fanny's mom.

Asked if she'd reached out to Michele, Ushkowitz said, "I have not. I will leave it at that."