'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' star Sally Ann Howes dead at 91

Sally Ann Howes, best known for her role as Truly Scrumptious in the 1968 musical "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" opposite Dick Van Dyke, has died at the age of 91.

The British-American actress' nephew confirmed the news on Twitter on Dec. 21.

"I can also confirm the passing of my beloved Aunty #SallyAnnhowes who died peacefully in her sleep yesterday," he wrote. "My brother & I thought Sally Ann might hold on until the #Christmas screening of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang as this would have greatly appealed to her mischievous side."

Born in London in 1930, Howes started her career as a child actor and her first role was in "Thursday’s Child" then she appeared in 1944 drama "The Halfway House."

Howes' career ended up spanning five decades and included 40 film and television credits and many Broadway performances. She was nominated for a Tony Award in 1963 for her role in "Brigadoon."

She also starred in "Anna Karenina," "Dead of Night," and "Female Artillery" with guest appearances on TV series such as "Mission: Impossible" and "The Virginian."

In 1958, she moved to the United States to replace Julie Andrews as Eliza Doolittle in the Broadway production of "My Fair Lady."

Howes was later onstage in "The King & I" and "The Sound of Music," and performed her own one-woman show titled "From This Moment On."

She was married three times and had two adopted sons.