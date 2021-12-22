Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Jack Hedley from 'Lawrence of Arabia,' 'For Your Eyes Only' dead at 92

Jack Hedley, the British actor who starred in the James Bond film 'For Your Eyes Only' has died

By Max Goldbart | Deadline
Jack Hedley, who featured in films including James Bond’s "For Your Eyes Only" and "Lawrence of Arabia," along with a string of UK TV hits, has died aged 92.

A note in today’s "Times" said Hedley, who was born Jack Hawkins, had died on December 11 after a "short illness bravely borne." At Hedley’s request, there will be no funeral.

Hedley was born in London in 1930 and started appearing in films in the 1950s. He starred in the BBC series "The World of Tim Frazer" in the early 1960s and went on to feature in a number of films that decade, including "Lawrence of Arabia," "The Scarlet Blade," "Witchcraft" and "The Secret of Blood Island."

English actor Jack Hedley with his fiance, Jean Frazer, shortly after they announced their engagement, 22nd January 1965. Jack died in 2021 at age 92. (Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

He was to further make a name for himself many years later when he was cast as Sir Timothy Havelock in James Bond’s "For Your Eyes Only," for which he also voiced Havelock’s Parrot. He subsequently played the lead role in Lucio Fulci’s "The New York Ripper."

Throughout the decades, Hedley was also a regular on British TV, featuring in "Colditz, Dixon of Dock Green," "The Buccaneers," "Only Fools and Horses" and the TV film version of "Brief Encounter."

