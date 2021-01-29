Chip and Joanna Gaines return to their roots with 'Fixer Upper: Welcome Home'

Chip and Joanna Gaines have returned to their renovation roots.

The home and lifestyle power couple debuted their new series, "Fixer Upper: Welcome Home," Friday on the streaming service discovery+.

Fans can get excited about the new episodes which are a reboot of their former HGTV hit series "Fixer Upper" that ended in 2018.

"Welcome Home" follows the Gaines and their new ideas for turning outdated homes into beautifully inspired living spaces.

The revived series will eventually move over to the couple's network, Magnolia, when it officially launches in late 2021.

"The day we wrapped our final episode of Fixer Upper, we really believed it was a chapter closed. We knew we needed a break and a moment to catch our breath. But we also knew we weren’t done dreaming about ways to make old things new again," said the Gaines in a statement obtained by Fox News.

"These past few years, we’ve continued tackling renovations and projects, doing the work we’re passionate about, but I don't think either of us anticipated how the show would become such a permanent fixture in our hearts. We’ve missed sharing the stories of these families and their homes with you," they concluded.

The network's original launch was delayed because of the going coronavirus pandemic.

Programming for Magnolia will be focused on family-friendly content that touches on home, garden, food, wellness and design.

"Our intention with this network is to create and curate content that inspires, encourages, and helps to build bridges across our communities. We want honest, authentic programming that brings families together," Chip and Joanna said in a joint statement when the network was first announced.

The first episode of "Fixer Upper: Welcome Home" drops on Friday, Jan. 29, and new episodes will premiere weekly through Feb. 19.