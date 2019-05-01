Chip Gaines shares 'Avengers'-themed photo of baby Crew

It looks like baby Crew Gaines took the release of “Avengers: Endgame” very seriously.

A snapshot of the snoozy tot was featured on Chip Gaines’ Instagram page Tuesday after seeing the highly-anticipated movie, he said.

But in the photo, Crew bore a striking resemblance to the film’s villain, something his dad pointed out.

“So we FINALLY saw #AvengersEndgame.. not sure if we left the theater with Crew or Thanos Jr?,” the former "Fixer Upper" star quipped.

The photo showed the youngest member of the Gaines brood sporting multiple colored balls on the top of his hand, similar to the Infinity Stones worn in the movie by Thanos.

The movie has dominated the box office since hitting theaters, breaking the record for the biggest opening weekend worldwide.

