‘Chicago Fire,’ ‘RHOA’ suspend filming amid positive coronavirus tests

Hollywood was recently hit with another blow to its various production schedules after filming on two popular series had to be shut down amid positive coronavirus tests, according to a new report.

Deadline reported on Wednesday that NBC halted filming on “Chicago Fire” on Sunday after several members of the production team produced positive COVID-19 test results when they were tested as part of the show’s mandated safety protocols.

Given the fact that the affected individuals had reportedly performed duties in close proximity to other members of the cast and crew, NBCUniversal went the route set by state and county guidelines and its Production Playbook and paused production for 14 days.

Recently, “Chicago Med” was forced to suspend production for two weeks after two different individuals tested positive for COVID-19 with a week.

'REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS' STAR ERIKA GIRARDI SEEKING SPOUSAL SUPPORT FROM ESTRANGED HUSBAND: REPORT

Meanwhile, production sources connected to “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” which is currently filming its 13th season, also relayed to the outlet that it too has halted production for two weeks after a member its production staff tested positive for the novel illness.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The set follows rigorous COVID-19 safety protocols, including contact tracing,” sources told Deadline. Production is shutting down for 14 days “out of an abundance of caution.”

Last month, its sister show, “The Real Housewives of New York City” also had to pause production for two weeks after one of its crew members tested positive for coronavirus.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Reps for “Chicago Fire” and “RHOA” did not immediately respond to Fox News’ requests for comment.