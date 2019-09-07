Chester Bennington's widow engaged two years after his death

Two years after her husband's death, Chester Bennington's widow is engaged.

Talinda Bennington announced the news on social media.

“I am overjoyed to announce my engagement to my angel on earth, Michael F,” she wrote on Friday night. “I am here to tell you that you can find love after tragedy.”

REMEMBERING LINKIN PARK'S CHESTER BENNINGTON

The Linkin Park frontman and Talinda married in 2005. He took his own life in 2017, at 41 years old, after struggling with drug and alcohol addiction in the past.

“The death of a soulmate does not mean the death of you,” the 42-year-old added. “My family, friends, and Linkin Park brothers welcome him to the family with open arms.

“I will continue to honor Chester and continue my life’s mission to make his passing not in vein,” she wrote.

LINKIN PARK ON CHESTER BENNINGTON'S DEATH

“To all Suicide Loss Survivors, you CAN be happy again. You CAN have space in your heart for grief, joy, happiness, sadness, and love. Thank you ALL for your continued love and support.”

Talinda's fiance wasn't pictured in the post, but TMZ reports he's a firefighter in Los Angeles.

One of Bennington's bandmates, Mike Shinoda, congratulated Talinda on the good news. “I’ve already congratulated you both in person, but congrats again, ha! All our love and support!” he wrote in the comments section.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bennington and Talinda shared three children together: son Tyler, 13, and twin daughters Lilly and Lila, 8. He also had three children from previous relationships: Jaime, 23, Isaiah, 21, and Draven, 17.