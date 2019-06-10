Cher slams Joe Biden over Hyde Amendment stance: 'Women are the future now'

Cher had some biting words for Joe Biden over the weekend after the 2020 presidential hopeful reversed his stance on the Hyde Amendment.

During his tenure in the Senate, and as recently as Wednesday, Biden had broken from his party's popular stance and expressed support for the amendment, which prohibits the use of federal funds to subsidize abortions except for cases of rape, incest or when a woman's life is endangered by a fetus, a notion with which Democrats take issue because of the potential impact on women in marginalized communities.

Biden switched his stance last week and the “Turn Back Time” singer almost immediately took to Twitter to slam him for making a “major mistake” and call for underprivileged women to have access to “safe abortion.”

“Joe Made Major Mistake‼️ Women Who Can Afford Abortion’s Should Pay,Those Women Who cant Pay should be offered FREE Birth Control,Plan B,Abortion Pill,& SAFE Abortion.WOMEN ARE THE FUTURE NOW‼️ DONT FK WITH US FELLAS,” the 73-year-old singer wrote.

Cher is no stranger to using her social media to call for political action and to lambast politicians that she disagrees with. She recently shared and subsequently deleted, a controversial tweet implying she wants the president to be sexually assaulted in prison.

While she typically uses her platform to criticize Donald Trump and Republicans, her political ire isn’t just reserved for the right. She previously took on Bernie Sanders over his stance on whether prisoners deserve the right to vote.

“Does Bernie Sanders really believe [people] in prison who are murderers!? Rapists!? Child Molesters!? Boston bombers… still deserve the right to vote!?” Cher asked her 3.65 million followers at the time.

Fox News' Vandana Rambaran contributed to this report.

