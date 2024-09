Music icon Cher will be headlining the musical lineup for the return of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

The "Believe" singer’s upcoming performance was announced on the brand’s Instagram.

"It's a woman's world, so it's understood that you can’t have a fashion show without the mother of fashion herself—@Cher!" they wrote.

Victoria’s Secret added that more performers will be joining their "first-ever, all-women lineup" when the show airs Oct. 15.

VICTORIA'S SECRET TO 'RETHINK' ANNUAL FASHION SHOW, SAYS NETWORK TELEVISION ISN'T 'THE RIGHT FIT'

Tyra Banks, one of the most famous faces to walk the Victoria’s Secret runway, will also be returning to the show.

In a video shared on social media, she and fellow model Gigi Hadid exchanged invites in a setup reminiscent of Banks’ "Tyra Mail" gimmick from her reality show, "America’s Next Top Model."

Earlier this year, the lingerie brand announced the show would be returning in a statement on Instagram.

"We’ve read the comments and heard you. The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is BACK and will reflect who we are today, plus everything you know and love—the glamour, runway, wings, musical entertainment, and more! Stay tuned…it only gets more iconic from here," it stated, though it did not specify where it will be airing or streaming.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In a statement reported by People, Victoria’s Secret noted some significant changes in its approach to the show this year.

"The 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will deliver precisely what our customers have been asking for — the glamour, runway, fashion, fun, wings, entertainment — all through a powerful, modern lens reflecting who we are today," a representative for the brand told the outlet. "We're thrilled to share a women-led articulation of this iconic property later this year!"

"We’ve read the comments and heard you. The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is BACK and will reflect who we are today…" — Victoria's Secret

Victoria’s Secret canceled the show in 2019 after facing criticism over inclusivity on the runway and suffering its lowest ratings ever.

The brand’s chief marketing officer at the time, Ed Razek, also drew fire after he made controversial statements in a 2018 interview with Vogue, saying the show wouldn’t include transgender models because it’s supposed to be a "fantasy."

HALSEY SLAMS VICTORIA’S SECRET FASHION SHOW FOR ‘LACK OF INCLUSIVITY’

"It’s like, why doesn’t your show do this? Shouldn’t you have transsexuals in the show? No. No, I don’t think we should," he told Vogue. "Well, why not? Because the show is a fantasy. It’s a 42-minute entertainment special. That’s what it is."

Shortly after the comments were published, Victoria’s Secret posted an apology from Razek.

"My remark regarding the inclusion of transgender models in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show came across as insensitive. I apologize," the statement read. "To be clear, we absolutely would cast a transgender model for the show. We’ve had transgender models come to castings… And like many others, they didn’t make it… But it was never about gender. I admire and respect their journey to embrace who they really are."

In 2019, the brand decided to no longer move forward with the show and was going to "rethink" the event, according to an internal memo obtained by Fox News Digital at the time.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

A year later, Victoria’s Secret was the subject of a New York Times investigation that detailed an alleged culture of misogyny at the company.

The company split from L Brands in 2021 and has continued to change its approach to its female customer base.

In 2023, Victoria’s Secret released a filmed version of a fashion show on Prime Video before its official relaunch this year.

Janie Schaffer, Victoria Secret’s chief design and creative officer, and Sarah Sylvester, executive vice president of marketing, spoke in an interview with Women’s Wear Daily in July, saying the brand has "really been transforming hugely" over the past few years.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is really a celebration of everything we’ve been doing. Believe me, we have got such super fans out there that there is an element where people are saying, ‘You bring it back exactly as it was before. Bring back exactly the same models, and don’t change anything,'" Schaffer said.