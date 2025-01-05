Expand / Collapse search
Entertainment

Cher claims late producer and convicted murderer Phil Spector ‘acted weird,’ asked her for sex when she was 15

Details are in her memoir, ‘Cher: Part One: The Memoir: Part One of a Two-Part Memoir from the Iconic Artist and Actor’

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
Cher is making a shocking claim about the late music producer Phil Spector in her memoir, "Cher: The Memoir, Part One."

In quotes published in The New York Post, the "Believe" singer claims Spector propositioned her for sex when she was just 15, after meeting her through her former boyfriend, musician Antonino LoTempio.

"He might have been a demigod to many, but he acted weird, and I didn’t like how he stared at me," she wrote.

She alleged that Spector asked to sleep with her in French.

Side by side photos of Cher and Phil Spector

Cher claimed in her memoir that the late music producer and convicted murderer Phil Spector propositioned her for sex when she was 15. (2024 Ryan Emberley/amfAR | Ringo H.W. Chiu/Getty Images)

"‘Voulez-vous coucher avec moi?’ he said, smirking, asking me to sleep with him," Cher claimed.

She continued, "Without breaking a sweat, I gave him a look back and replied, ‘Oui, pour l’argent,’" which translates to "Yes, for the money."

"You could have knocked him over with a feather. He didn’t think I’d understand the question, let alone have an answer."

Cher shared another encounter with Spector many years later when she confronted him about using her vocals without her permission on a song he released in Europe.

Cher purses her lips on the carpet in a sparkly black outfit

The Oscar-winner wrote in her memoir she had another run-in with Spector over the illegal release of a song. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Spector used vocals Cher and Harry Nilsson recorded as a "guide vocal" for John Lennon to listen to for his album, but turned around and released the single, a cover of the Martha and the Vandellas song, "A Love Like Yours," violating their contracts, per Entertainment Weekly.

According to the Oscar-winner, Spector attempted to intimidate her by pulling out a gun and playing with it as they talked.

"He might have been a demigod to many, but he acted weird, and I didn’t like how he stared at me."

— Cher

"He told me he could do whatever he wanted. He said our record companies could sue him if they didn't like it. Then he picked up a revolver that I hadn't previously noticed lying on the green felt," she wrote, per the outlet.

Cher remained firm, "Staring at him in fury, as he twirled it around his fingers, I said, 'Don't f--- with me, Phillip!'" she recounts. "'You can't pull that s--- on me, you a--hole. This is me, Cher, okay?'"

Cher sitting for Howard Stern interview

Cher claimed Spector pulled out a gun and "twirled it around his fingers," but she wasn't intimidated. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

She claimed he apologized and the issue was resolved.

Spector was later convicted of the murder of actress Lana Clarkson and sentenced to 19 years to life after the trial in 2009. He died in prison at 81 in 2021.

Phil Spector (L) listens to the judge during sentencing in Los Angeles Criminal Courts

Spector was convicted of the murder of Lana Clarkson, and died while serving his sentence in prison in 2021. (Getty Images)

In her memoir, Cher also shared details of her past relationships, including filing for divorce from Gregg Allman after nine days of marriage.

"There was nothing romantic about our wedding day," she admitted, per excerpts in People magazine.

Cher and Gregg Allman smiling while looking directly at the camera

In her memoir, Cher said there was "nothing romantic" about her wedding day with Greg Allman. (Getty Images)

Nine days after their wedding, Cher filed to dissolve the marriage. They later reconciled. 

The couple welcomed a son, Elijah Blue Allman, in 1976. However, they called it quits for good in 1979.

