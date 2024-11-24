Cher lost her virginity at 14 out of spite for boyfriend who 'dismissed' her

If Cher could turn back time, she may be able to find a way to change her first sexual experience.

In her memoir, "Cher: The Memoir, Part One," the legendary singer described the "massively overrated" circumstances surrounding losing her virginity at the age of 14.

The "Moonstruck" actress wrote about dating a boy in her neighborhood that she would often kiss in her bedroom, but when his friends were around, she noticed his behavior would change.

"[He] was sweet enough when we were alone, but as soon as his friends came around, he'd treat me like an embarrassing kid," she wrote.

When his friends were planning a restaurant outing one day, they laughed and asked him if he was bringing "that kid," which was when Cher's boyfriend "ditched" her.

"I was so hurt when he did that, I had revenge sex with him," she wrote. "I had never wanted to. Otherwise I would have done it one of the five hundred other times he asked.

"But I was so angry at being dismissed, I decided to, if not lose, loan out my virginity to him."

She continued, "When what turned out to be a massively overrated experience came to an end, I asked him, 'Is that it? Are we finished?' Then I told him to go home and never come back. I wanted him to feel just as dismissed as he'd made me feel."

She also remembered hearing her mother's voice in her ears following her first sexual experience.

"My mother warned me that the minute I lost my virginity she'd know because she'd see it in my eyes, so after the romp with the Italian, I ran to the mirror to check," she wrote.

"I half expected to see the word ‘sex’ flashing in fluorescent letters across my forehead, but I couldn't spot anything different, and she didn't either."

The "Believe" singer kept her experience a secret from her mom, but confided in her friends who talked about "fooling around with boys," but never went to "fourth base."

She told them "that the ‘thing’ they were constantly talking about was no big deal and that they should carry on kissing," she detailed in the book, which was released Nov. 19.