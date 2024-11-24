Expand / Collapse search
Cher lost her virginity at 14 out of spite for boyfriend who 'dismissed' her

'Believe' singer decided to 'loan out' her virginity to teenaged boyfriend out of revenge

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
If Cher could turn back time, she may be able to find a way to change her first sexual experience.

In her memoir, "Cher: The Memoir, Part One," the legendary singer described the "massively overrated" circumstances surrounding losing her virginity at the age of 14.

The "Moonstruck" actress wrote about dating a boy in her neighborhood that she would often kiss in her bedroom, but when his friends were around, she noticed his behavior would change. 

Singer Cher wears black blazer and silver hoop earrings

Cher wrote about her first sexual experience in her new memoir, "Cher: The Memoir, Part One." (Kevin Mazur)

"[He] was sweet enough when we were alone, but as soon as his friends came around, he'd treat me like an embarrassing kid," she wrote.

When his friends were planning a restaurant outing one day, they laughed and asked him if he was bringing "that kid," which was when Cher's boyfriend "ditched" her.

"I was so hurt when he did that, I had revenge sex with him," she wrote. "I had never wanted to. Otherwise I would have done it one of the five hundred other times he asked.

Singer Cher strikes a pose while modeling.

Cher modeled when she was 18. (Michaels Ochs Archive)

"But I was so angry at being dismissed, I decided to, if not lose, loan out my virginity to him."

She continued, "When what turned out to be a massively overrated experience came to an end, I asked him, 'Is that it? Are we finished?' Then I told him to go home and never come back. I wanted him to feel just as dismissed as he'd made me feel."

She also remembered hearing her mother's voice in her ears following her first sexual experience.

A photo of Sonny Bono and Cher singing

Cher found incredible success in the '70s alongside ex-husband Sonny Bono on their self-titled comedy hour. (CBS)

"My mother warned me that the minute I lost my virginity she'd know because she'd see it in my eyes, so after the romp with the Italian, I ran to the mirror to check," she wrote.

"I half expected to see the word ‘sex’ flashing in fluorescent letters across my forehead, but I couldn't spot anything different, and she didn't either."

Cher and her boyfriend, Alexander Edwards, cuddled while posing for photos at the premiere of "The Bikeriders."

Cher is currently dating music executive Alexander "A.E." Edwards, who is 40 years her junior. (Emma McIntyre/WireImage)

The "Believe" singer kept her experience a secret from her mom, but confided in her friends who talked about "fooling around with boys," but never went to "fourth base."

She told them "that the ‘thing’ they were constantly talking about was no big deal and that they should carry on kissing," she detailed in the book, which was released Nov. 19. 

