Chelsea Handler has changed her mind about dating, says it's not 'weak' to want a relationship

Chelsea Handler revealed that she’s changed her mind about dating and is now hoping to find a relationship.

The 44-year-old comedian has had a handful of public relationships in the past, but mostly stays single. She opts to spend most of her time on comedy, writing books and political activism, often taking hard shots at President Trump and Republicans.

The former talk show host appeared on an episode of “The Talk,” where she explained that therapy helped her realize that wanting a relationship is not a weakness nor an admission that she’s not comfortable on her own.

“I have changed my mind about being open to relationships because I thought I was tough for a really long time, and what I learned through therapy is that being really tough is actually being vulnerable and being able to admit that you really want to be in a relationship,” she told the panel. “I thought I would sound weak if I said that. And, listen, I have a pretty good life, so I’m happy if I don’t have a relationship. But I’d love to find somebody to love.”

The star detailed her odd dating behavior in her latest book “Life Will Be the Death of Me” in which she discussed dating younger men knowing there will be no future with them.

“I’ll hook up with younger guys who are absolute and utter messes. These relationships are based solely on their looks and their bodies," she admits in the book. "It’s completely reckless behavior.”

She also noted that she has a particular attraction to older men, but that becomes more difficult to satisfy as she herself ages. However, she found herself jokingly eyeing Robert Mueller in her book. However, she’s admitted that the attraction is just fantasy given that he’s married.

According to Us Weekly, Handler has been romantically linked to rapper 50 Cent, animal trainer Dave Salmoni, NBC chairman Ted Harbert and businessman Andre Balazs.