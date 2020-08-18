'Cheers' mailman John Ratzenberger reveals his idea to help save the US Postal Service

“Cheers” star John Ratzenberger, who played the mailman Cliff Clavin on the sitcom, has a simple idea for saving the U.S. Postal Service.

The actor gave a passionate public service announcement on his plan in a cameo video requested by Cursive frontman Tim Kasher.

"The post office is in a little bit of a pickle right now. It is certainly in the news, being bounced back-and-forth so I had an idea,” Ratzenberger, 73, begins in the video.

CASH-STRAPPED POSTAL SERVICE 'IN PERIL' WITHOUT INTERVENTION FROM CONGRESS: WATCHDOG

The “Cheers” star then poses the question: “Why not do all your Christmas shopping early at the Post Office store?"

Ratzenberger used a hypothetical Aunt Tilly to encourage fans to use the money they would have spent on Christmas gifts to buy stamps with the equivalent amount and send that to their family members instead.

THEN/NOW: THE CAST OF 'CHEERS'

"It’s easy to carry, easy to mail, easy to ship. And it’s worth something, and it'll be worth something for a long time," he explained.

The U.S. Postal Service reported a $4.5 billion loss for the quarter ending in March prior to the steep economic impact of coronavirus pandemic. The loss of revenue is expected to have a huge impact on the fate of mail-in ballots during the 2020 presidential election.

Meanwhile, President Trump has severely criticized mail-in voting for months. On Thursday, he blamed Democrats for holding up a deal on the coronavirus relief package, while speaking to Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo.

Trump also told Fox News' John Roberts that he would be willing to offer the $25 billion for the USPS, including $3.5 billion in election resources, should Democrats be willing to cave on some of the demands Trump has voiced.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Taylor Swift recently weighed in on the debate. In a tweet, she condemned Trump's efforts to cripple the U.S. Postal Service and limit mail-in voting, writing that he's "chosen to blatantly cheat and put millions of Americans' lives at risk in an effort to hold on to power."

FOX News’ Vandana Rambaran and the Associated Press contributed to this report.