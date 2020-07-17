Charlize Theron accepts Kofi Kingston's WWE invitation: 'When and where?'

Charlize Theron isn’t a stranger to stunts given her day job as an actress – but that doesn’t mean she isn’t eager to test those physical and acting chops in the wrestling ring.

The “Old Guard” actress recently connected with famed WWE star Kofi Kingston during an interview, and he praised her ability to grasp physical styles of acting and performing “so naturally.”

“I think you might actually have a career or a future, if you wanted it, as a WWE superstar,” Kingston, 38, raved to the 44-year-old box office draw. “The fact for you to be able to pick up those moves so naturally; I would love to see you go one-on-one with a Becky Lynch or like a Sasha Banks. Or Bayley, or Charlotte [Flair]. I feel like you would fit right in.”

“Wow, is this an invite?” Theron inquired, drawing a head nod from the WWE tag team champion.

“Yes! When and where?” exuded Theron. “I know we’re in a crisis situation right now, so it’s not any time soon. But that sounds awesome and I will get my a-- kicked. So that would be really entertaining for everybody to watch because I am a mere actor.”

So what skills does Theron have in her arsenal that could aid her in the ring?

Though she admitted she doesn’t quite have the wrestling or mixed martial arts background, the “Mad Max: Fury Road” star said she was a ballerina when she was younger and could certainly integrate her pirouette skills to counter an oncoming airstrike – but Theron said the physical storytelling element of ballet excites her about being in the ring.

“That would be so much fun,” Theron said.