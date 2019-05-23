Charlie Sheen confirms he once brought a ’lady of the night’ to ex Denise Richards’ home on Thanksgiving

Two days after his ex-wife Denise Richards revealed he once brought a "hooker" to her home on Thanksgiving, Charlie Sheen is speaking out about the story, admitting that it is, in fact true.

"The Two and a Half Men" star released a statement— in the form of a poem — on Thursday to People magazine through his publicist Jeff Ballard, in which he confirms Richards' account, explaining that the "turkey" he brought that evening was "a lady of the night" and "a bit of a harlot."

"The thighs were especially robust," he added.

DENISE RICHARDS CLAIMS CHARLIE SHEEN ONCE BROUGHT A 'HOOKER' TO THANKSGIVING

yes,

her story

regarding

Thanksgiving

is absolutely true.

the

turkey I

brought was,

in fact,

a lady of the night

and a bit of a harlot.

the

thighs

were especially

robust.

On Tuesday’s episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Richards, 48, recounted the awkward holiday story.

DENISE RICHARDS WORRIES ‘DYSFUNCTION’ WITH CHARLIE SHEEN IMPACTED DAUGHTERS

“Charlie came over for Thanksgiving for dinner a few years ago, and he had a hooker in the car in the driveway,” she said during an interview confessional in a clip posted by E! News. “He was afraid to tell me. ‘Well, she’s in the driveway. Is it OK if she’s in the driveway?’ I said, ‘I’ll set a f---ing plate.’

“Even a hooker deserves to have Thanksgiving dinner,” she laughed.

Richards and Sheen, 53, tied the knot in 2002. They split three years later with the "Wild Things" actress filing for divorce in 2005.

The former couple share two daughters together: Sam, 14, and Lola, 13. Richards is also the adoptive mother of a third daughter, Eloise, 7.

