Celine Dion shares rare photo of twin sons on their birthday

Celine Dion is one proud mother.

The Grammy winner wished her twins, Eddy and Nelson, a very happy birthday on social media and shared a rare photo of the pair.

The boys turned 9 years old on Wednesday.

Dion, 51, posted a bilingual caption — in French and English — to commemorate the occasion. “Double the laughter and double the love,” she wrote.

“Happy 9th Birthday, Nelson and Eddy! I’m so very proud of my boys. I love you! — Mom xx…“

Dion is currently on her Courage World Tour but her kids didn't join her this time around.

“I’m going to do the world tour but back and forth — I’ll come home as much as possible,” she said at an event in April. “That’s going to be the first time that I’m not going on tour with my kids.”

The “Because You Loved Me” songstress shared her twins and her 18-year-old son René-Charles with her late husband and longtime manager, René Angélil. He died of cancer in January 2016 at 73 years old.

Dion previously spoke to People magazine about how life is different after the death of her husband.

“To bring my children to understand, ‘Don’t look for Dad,’ that made me strong,” she said. “All the little things, and the big things, they have to make you stronger. Otherwise, you don’t understand the meaning of life itself.”

In 2017, she told The Sun that they keep Rene's memory very much alive in their household.

"We kiss him every night. We have a little ritual where we say goodnight to him with a little picture," she said. "Then the kids talk to him. And they write words, put them, in balloons and we send the balloons to the sky."