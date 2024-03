Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Celine Dion has set her sights on the stage.

The prolific singer, who shared that she was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) in December 2022, wrote a poignant message on Instagram yesterday in honor of International SPS Awareness Day. She also announced that she hopes to be able to perform again someday.

Dion posted a photo of herself with her three sons, 23-year-old René-Charles and 13-year-old twins, Nelson and Eddy.

"As many of you know, in the fall of 2022, I was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS)," she wrote. "Trying to overcome this autoimmune disorder has been one of the hardest experiences of my life, but I remain determined to one day get back onto the stage and to live as normal of a life as possible."

She added, "I am deeply grateful for the love and support from my kids, family, team and all of you!"

The "All by Myself" singer finished her message with "I want to send my encouragement and support to all those around the world that have been affected by SPS. I want you to know you can do it! We can do it!"

In recent months, Dion has been making public appearances here and there, giving fans hope that she may be able to perform once again. In February, she attended the Grammy Awards, presenting Taylor Swift with the album of the year award.

In November, she attended a concert during singer Katy Perry's Las Vegas residency.

Earlier last year, Dion canceled the remaining 42 dates of her Courage World Tour – the previous shows were done before the coronavirus pandemic began, and in March 2020 the tour was shut down. It was originally planned to resume last fall and again this spring, but in May, she revealed the difficult decision to cancel things until she was able to sing again.

"I want you all to know, I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!" she said then, optimistic of her eventual return to the spotlight.

When Dion announced her SPS diagnosis in an emotional Instagram video in 2022, pre-recorded in both English and French, she said, "I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time. And it's been really difficult for me to face these challenges and talk about everything that I've been going through." Dion detailed the specific problems she had been experiencing, including mobility issues.

"While we're still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what has been causing all of the spasms I've been having. Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to," she said.

"I'm working hard with my sports medicine therapist every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again. But I have to admit it's been a struggle. All I know is singing. It's what I've done all my life. And it's what I love to do the most," she expressed at the time.

SPS is defined by the Cleveland Clinic as "a rare autoimmune movement disorder that affects the central nervous system (the brain and spinal cord). People with this condition first experience a stiffening of the muscles of their trunk followed, over time, by the development of stiffness and rigidity in the legs and other muscles in the body."

Fox News Digital's Caroline Thayer contributed to this report.