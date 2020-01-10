Team Meghan and Harry, or Team Royals? Celebs rally behind 'Megxit' as opponents slam couple

As the dust settles from the bombshell news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are stepping down from their senior status in the royal family, an opinion divide has begun to grow, with celebrities seemingly on one side, and almost everyone else on the other.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex delivered the announcement on Wednesday that they plan to reduce their roles in the royal family, split their time between the U.K. and North America, and earn their own keep.

The news has just about everyone coming up with their own answer to the question of the week: Are Harry and Meghan spoiled brats who want to keep the fun parts of being royalty (castles, allowances, butlers) and ditch the parts they don't like (not being able to earn potential millions, being dictated to by the queen), or has the royal family and the press truly made their lives a living hell?

Thursday's panel on "The View" discussed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision on-air, with all four famous co-hosts agreeing with the couple.

"Why is everyone flipping out?" Whoopi Goldberg asked co-hosts Joy Behar, Abby Huntsman and Sunny Hostin (Meghan McCain was off). "Harry's very clear. It's why he came out from the giddy-up and said, 'Stop messing with my wife, stop saying this stuff,"

Dozens of other celebrities have agreed, taking to social media to voice their support for Prince Harry and Meghan.

"The Good Place" star Jameela Jamil praised the couple's decision by tweeting it was "what power looks like."

When someone online noted that they'd like the TV series "The Crown" to depict the Harry and Meghan story in Season 4, director Ava DuVernay noted that she would be willing to helm it.

The outspoken Bette Midler called Meghan and Harry's exit a "sad story" and a repeat of what she believes happened to Harry's late mother.

"They hounded and bullied her until it was no longer tenable to stay, just like Diana," Midler tweeted. "They'll never learn until it hits them in the wallet. I hope she bankrupts them all."

Comedian Amy Schumer took a lighthearted approach to the news by sharing a photo of her husband Chris Fischer pushing her on the beach with miscellaneous items and a dog in her lap.

"Chris and I are formally stepping down from our royal duties. We appreciate your support," she captioned the photo.

Bravo host Andy Cohen extended an "open invite" for the Duchess to join the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills should the couple move to Markle's former city of Los Angeles, Calif.

Reality star Bethenny Frankel also fully backed Meghan and Harry's announcement.

"I love the Harry & Meghan news...Everybody wins, unless I'm missing something," she wrote on Twitter.

But while Hollywood has fallen in line behind the couple's choice, many others see things decidedly different.

Daily Mail columnist Piers Morgan declared on Twitter that as a taxpayer and a monarchist, he's "entitled to take a rather dim view of this."

The fallout ended up getting uglier in the U.K., with members of parliament and commoners bashing the couple for taking advantage of taxpayers.

"@RoyalFamily let meghan and harry go, as a taxpayer I'm furious I paid for their wedding and renovation work only to hear they can't cope and want out. They're pathetic, need to be stripped of their titles and booted out," one U.K. citizen tweeted.

"@ClarenceHouse personally I'm disappointed by harry n Meghan. As a taxpayer I'm furious with them and want them gone," another tweet read.

Another British citizen echoed disgust over the taxpayers' money being used for the couple's extravagant lifestyle.

"Harry & Meghan - a £30 million pound taxpayer-funded wedding, £2.4 million taxpayer-funded renovations to a house they were GIVEN, 34 million in the BANK, but you HOPE to be financially independent? I'm sure all the folk queueing at the food banks feel your pain," an angry resident tweeted.

Other U.K. citizens took to Instagram blaming Meghan for tearing Harry away from his family and, in turn, calling Harry a "bloke."

"I gave her the benefit of the doubt but she's a divisive and controlling force sadly," an Instagram user reacted.

"He is brainwashed!!! Lost all sense of reality and purpose," another citizen commented on Instagram. "The poor bloke needs his family now more than ever :( it should never have got to this!!!"

Former Liberal Democrat member of parliament Norman Baker told the DailyMail he's in full support of Prince Harry and Meghan relinquishing their titles altogether. "You can't be one foot in, one foot out. You are either a member of the royal family or you are not."

Another anonymous member of parliament agreed the pair cannot "have their cake and eat it," while a separate parliament source told the British tabloid that Meghan and Harry's announcement was "really sketchy."

Labour MP Margaret Hodge said there is a need for "greater transparency" regarding the royals' finances.

Anti-monarchy group Republic and its social media followers were outraged by the alleged double-dipping Meghan and Harry will carry out. The group hinted that they'd like to see them split from the monarchy and England for good.

"#Harrymeghan would have had more sympathy, and our full support, if they had renounced their titles, immediately given up any claim to public funding and said they wanted to live private lives in North America," the group tweeted.

Joining the anti-"Megxit" crowd is Meghan's own family members. In a statement to Us Weekly this week, Markle's estranged father, Thomas Markle, shared he was "disappointed" to learn of the split.

Meanwhile, Markle's estranged sister Samantha Markle called Archie's parents' choice a "slap in the face."

At least one celebrity agreed in part with Harry and Meghan's detractors. Ozzy Osbourne's son, Jack Osbourne, hinted that he didn't feel sympathy for the departing duo.

"Listen Prince Harry," he tweeted. "If I can survive my family, you can survive yours."

Shortly after the Meghan and Harry made their announcement, Buckingham Palace rushed to release a statement downplaying Harry and Meghan's exit.

"Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage," a Palace spokesman told Fox News late Wednesday. "We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through."

