'Jeopardy!' contestants fail in sports Hall of Fame category: 'Painful to watch'

What is… "embarrassing?"

A "Jeopardy!" category during Thursday night’s episode left contestants scratching their heads as many players drew a blank.

The "Jeopardy!" contestants proved they were not the biggest sports fans when attempting to guess the clues for the category "Hall of Famer by Position."

‘JEOPARDY!’ CONTESTANT SLAMMED FOR ‘BONEHEAD WAGER’: 'CAN'T HE COUNT?'

The first $400 clue simply listed two names, "Joe Namath and Joe Montana."



Although the player Mason correctly guessed, "What is quarterback?" he did not appear to answer with confidence and laughed at the end.

For the next few clues, the players failed to answer and were silent for the remaining sports questions.

After co-host and former champion Ken Jennings read the $800 clue, "Bill Walton and Bill Russell," the buzzer went off as the contestants continued to be stumped.

"This might be a long category," Jennings teased, as laughter was heard in the audience.

Another category read, "Jerry Rice, Randy Moss and John Stallworth," which again found no one buzzing in to answer.

NFL LEGEND JERRY RICE THINKS USC QUARTERBACK CALEB WILLIAMS IS WORTHY OF HYPE: ‘WITHOUT A DOUBT’

Jennings proceeded to give the "Jeopardy!" contestants a few words of encouragement, "Hey sports fans, I believe in you."

The last clue on the game board read, "Gump Worsley, Shrimp Worters and Rat Westwick," to which the contestants joined in on the audience's laughter.

"It just sounds like I’m making people up, these are hockey goalies — ice hockey goalies," Jennings confirmed.

Viewers at home were not too pleased with the lack of sports knowledge from the "Jeopardy!" contestants, either.

"That was painful to watch," one comment read on X.

Another viewer wrote, "That's just sad and embarrassing."

‘CELEBRITY JEOPARDY!’ FANS SLAM MAYIM BIALIK AS KEN JENNINGS TAKES OVER SHOW

"Ooof that sports category had me yelling at the TV," other fans wrote on Reddit.

Despite the sports category fail, contestant Yoshie came out on top during Final Jeopardy, taking home a grand prize of $11,200 for her correct answers.

This was not the first time fans have been critical over a "Jeopardy!" clue they called "way too easy."

Earlier this month, during a Final Jeopardy round, a category "Word Origins" had the clue, "Though it meant ‘seasickness’ in Latin, this 6-letter word now refers to a more general feeling of sickness."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

As the player in last place at the time, Valerie offered her answer first — she gave the right response, which was "nausea."

Host Ken Jennings told her, "That's correct, it's the same root you see in words like ‘nautical,’ meaning ‘ships.’"

However, the camera panned over to another contestant named Steve, who grimaced as it was revealed that he had answered "malaise."

Jennings teased the contestant who answered incorrectly.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Oh, no. He might be coming up with nausea right now," Jennings quipped.