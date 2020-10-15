Celebrities react to Trump and Biden's dual town halls

American citizens have experienced a bit of a shakeup this election cycle as the second planned presidential debate was canceled after President Trump announced he wouldn't participate in the proposed virtual format.

In place of the debate, both Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden participated in live town halls to field questions from voters.

With such an unprecedented event, celebrities took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the dueling events.

Padma Lakshmi called watching Biden speak "priceless."

"Microwave popcorn: $2 Biden/Harris socks: $15 Listening to someone who knows what the f**k they're talking about: Priceless," she wrote.

Comedian Patton Oswalt also suggested his followers tune into Biden's event.

"There's an adult on @ABC right now who's mapping out how he'd get the country back on track, if you wanna tune in," he tweeted. "#JoeBidenTownHallABC."

Joy Behar, a vocal critic of Trump's, watched the president's event and tweeted frequently in response to statements he made.

"THEY HAVE NO PLAN FOR HEALTHCARE. STOP LYING," she wrote.

Bette Midler also voiced support for Biden.

"OMG! #JoeBiden speaks like a human being! And he’s actually answering the questions!" she said online. "It’s so exciting! How we have missed this for 4 years!!

Actress Debra Messing called it "a relief" to watch Biden speak.

"What a RELIEF! A calm, focused, richly informational town hall. Thank you so much @JoeBiden and @GStephanopoulos. #BidenTownHall," she said.

Patricia Arquette said she hoped Biden would avoid speaking on packing the Supreme Court, one of his more controversial issues as the election draws closer.

"I dont want Biden to answer the question if he is going to pack the courts," she said. "Let Mitch play out his hand while having to be mindful that he might regret it."

"Biden and Harris will tax Americans to death," wrote actor James Woods. "And they are proud of it."

Trump's event was hosted by NBC, live in Miami, Fla., from 8 p.m. EST to 9 p.m., while Biden's was hosted live by ABC News in Philadelphia, Pa., from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. EST.

NBC scheduled the event for the same airing time as Biden's ABC News event, prompting critics to condemn the scheduling conflict as an unwarranted freebie after the president refused to participate in a virtual debate.

Both candidates have agreed to participate in a final in-person debate on Oct. 22 at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) said. Kristen Welker of NBC News will moderate the matchup.