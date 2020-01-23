Celebrities react to Trump's Senate impeachment trial: 'This is a disgrace'

Politically minded celebrities took to Twitter on Wednesday to voice their respective gripes with Republican senators after they shot down Democrats’ amendments to bring forth witnesses at the onset of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

Several Hollywood celebrities joined other left-leaning people in calling out Republican senators for refusing to call key witnesses such as former National Security Adviser John Bolton in the president’s impeachment trial. Stars like Bette Midler, Chelsea Handler and Alec Baldwin chastised Trump's legal defense and Senate Republicans who want to see Trump acquitted of the charges.

After two days of debate, Twitter exploded with blistering comments from celebrities.

“Let's hear it for the United States Senate Republicans, or as I call them: the good old U.S.S.R.,” Midler wrote Wednesday.

"Watching Trump’s 'lawyers' speaking in the Senate is simply stunning. I guess I shouldn’t be shocked that they are as stupid & bombastic & disorganized as Giuliani & Trump. Trump is watching this and he’s gotta be steaming cause even he’s not that dumb to not see how bad they are," wrote filmmaker Michael Moore.

"Trump’s lawyers twisted the truth beyond recognition on the Senate floor. This is a disgrace for our democratic republic," wrote singer Barbra Streisand.

They are withholding 70 documents and blocking 12 witnesses from testifying. But they’re not covering up anything. Nah," wrote Alyssa Milano along with a video of Trump speaking at the World Economic Forum. "Oh, wait. Here’s a video of Trump bragging about withholding material/evidence. You can’t make this s--- up."

"Pound this message. Everyone ! The senate is covering up for trump - so the senate is on trial - and democracy hangs in balance - everything else is strict bulls--- Trial = witness and evidence - period,” wrote Cusack, adding: "No evidence no witness no trial - Senate is covering up - democracy rule of law dying."

"Republicans can’t allow Witnesses. Witnesses=Trump is done," wrote Rob Reiner.

"When a criminal confesses, we should listen to him," said actor Michael McKean, also referencing Trump's words.

"jfc what is the Senate even doing at this point? He just confessed fer chrissakes," wrote comedian Patton Oswalt.

Alec Baldwin offered a remedy for the situation, writing: "Impeach Trump again."

"If Republicans continue this coverup and establish this precedent for executive behavior, they're concluding that Democrats could never elect a President as corrupt & delinquent as Donnie Trump. They may be right, but helluva dice roll," wrote "Westworld" actor Jeffrey Wright.

"GUILTY AS CHARGED," wrote "Will & Grace" actress Debra Messing, who tagged Trump.

"The way Schiff is methodically laying out how the president extorted an ally in exchange for help with his re-election, you’d almost think it was an impeachable offense," comedian Michael Ian Black wrote of California Rep. Adam Schiff's firey speech.

"In the wake of more coronavirus cases, the Chinese government, fearful that the truth might cause widespread unrest, has suppressed vital evidence, silenced party members willing to speak the truth, and kept the press at bay," wrote "Star Trek" actor George Takei. "Exactly like the GOP in the Senate."

"Mitch McConnell is only permitting senators to drink water and milk during the impeachment trial. I’d say he chose milk because he wanted to make White Russians, but there’s already enough of those in the room," wrote Chelsea Handler.

"I thought deep down that conscience and integrity would move them when the moment of and for truth arrived. Tragically for our country, it was just a dream," former "Seinfeld" star Jason Alexander noted.