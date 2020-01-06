Expand / Collapse search
Politics
Published

John Bolton: I will testify in impeachment trial if subpoenaed

Fox News

Former Trump National Security Adviser John Bolton said in a statement Monday he is willing to testify in a Senate impeachment trial if subpoenaed.