Celebrities react to Gov. Greg Abbott's decision to reopen Texas, end statewide mask mandate

Celebrities sounded off on social media about Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement that he plans to fully reopen the state amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Abbott issued an executive order that rescinds many of the state’s previous orders, allowing all businesses in the state to fully reopen and revoking the statewide mask mandate as of next Wednesday.

"I just announced Texas is OPEN 100%. EVERYTHING," he tweeted Tuesday. "I also ended the statewide mask mandate."

Although the governor cautioned in a press conference that the order does not mean that the coronavirus is no longer a concern in the state, he pointed to a number of positive statistics including the reduction in active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations and the coming vaccinations as sufficient reason to reopen the state and end the mandate.

However, the viral tweet sparked immense interest from the Hollywood community with many celebrities taking to Twitter to mock the governor’s decision and warn of possible spikes in the coronavirus.

"Make no mistake. Texas and Mississippi opening back up to 100% will disproportionately impact and kill minorities, who comprise much of the essential work force bearing the brunt of this pandemic," wrote George Takei. "This is criminal, a racist death sentence for so many who could have been spared."

"Because one catastrophe on your hands this year is just not enough for you?" Patricia Arquette wrote in response to Abbott's tweet.

"Only another white man could figure out a way to become a worse person than Ted Cruz," Chelsea Handler added.

"Also, Texas no longer allows voting and we are rebranding San Antonio as Whoville,'" mocked Billy Eichner.

"Governor Abbott actively canceling Texans," wrote Michael McKean.

"Biden: Let’s vaccinate everybody.

"Texas governor: Let’s kill everybody," wrote comedian Mike Birbiglia.

"Putin sure has a cozy relationship with president Lopez obrador of Mexico. It’s all So close to Maskless Texas," wrote Rosanna Arquette.

"Greg Abbott’s decision to reopen Texas is premature," Stephen King bluntly stated.

"Texas' Alamo Drafthouse is maintaining mask and social distancing guidelines," wrote comedian Steve Hofstetter. "A movie theatre is a better governor than Greg Abbott.

"The @GOP is a death cult," wrote Bradley Whitford.

Abbott's latest directive will go into effect on Wednesday, March 10. President Donald Trump declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency on March 13, 2020.

As of Wednesday morning, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 114,843,310 people across 192 countries and territories, resulting in at least 2,551,200 deaths. In the U.S., all 50 states plus the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, tallying more than 28,719,654 illnesses and at least 516,616 deaths.

Currently, Texas has the second-highest most cases in the United States behind only California.

