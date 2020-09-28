Hollywood continues to speak out about Trump selecting Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court

It didn't take long for Hollywood to light up Twitter after President Trump announced the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

While Trump hopes to see the judge fill the seat left vacant after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, celebrities such as Bette Midler, Debra Messing and more joined many Democrats in objecting to the timing of the nomination, and also frame the battle as one over health care in the time of COVID-19, as well as a rebuke against Barrett’s views on abortion

Over the weekend, stars continued to speak out.

Actor John Cusack wrote after the announcement, "Every republican is trading mass death for a stacked court that’s goal is, among other horrible things - Taking away healthcare in a pandemic Overturning roe V wade Participating in trumps lawless coup to steal election Taking away the right to vote by mail in a pandemic."

"I wonder if Coney, the arch Catholic, realizes that her nomination is only another card that the Psycho turns over to destroy the Constitution," said Alec Baldwin, who has become known for not only his disdain for, but also, his impression of Trump.

George Takei stated: "An impeached criminal grifter shouldn’t be permitted to appoint a lifetime justice to the Supreme Court. Period."

Comedian Ike Barinholtz shared his opinion after doing some research on the nominee.

"I just read a bunch of Amy Coney Barrett’s opinions and marone is this woman a psychopath," he wrote online.

Jon Cryer also joined the chorus of critics, pointing out that Republicans blocked former President Barack Obama from filling a Supreme Court seat in 2016 due to it being an election year.

"Dear Republican voters Remember 2016, when the Senators you elected refused to even consider an Obama nominee while screaming 'Let the American people decide!'?" he tweeted. "Now that they’ve proven to be lying, racist hypocrites, does that make you less likely to vote for them again? Or more?"

After reports started circulating on Friday that Trump intended to nominate Barrett, Padma Lakshmi claimed, "Over two-thirds of the U.S. believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases. Confirming Amy Coney Barrett, who has a judicial record of restricting abortion access, to replace RBG is an enormous step backward for our country and for a person's right to choose."

Barrett was announced as Trump's SCOTUS pick on Saturday, which resulted in an immediate partisan face-off, with Republicans praising the choice and Democrats calling for the selection to be put off until after the election, as was the case in 2016.

As many of the stars referenced, the pick is seen as a move in the political battles over health care, abortion ideals and more.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report