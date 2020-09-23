Celebs react to grand jury indicting 1 police officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting

One of three officers involved in the Louisville, Ky., drug operation that led to the police shooting death of Breonna Taylor in March 2020 was indicted Wednesday on criminal charges.

State Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced in a press conference that Officer Brett Hankison, who the department fired earlier this year, was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree.

Many celebs flocked to Twitter to react to the news.

"I don’t have the words. #BreonnaTaylor and her family deserve justice," wrote actress-singer Mandy Moore.

"Daniel Cameron is on Donald Trump’s short list as replacement of #RGB on the Supreme Court. The same man who decided to not charge the officers responsible for killing #BreonnaTaylor. Vote," said actress Kerry Washington.

Rapper Common posted a quote from activist James Baldwin. "'To be a Negro in this country and to be relatively conscious is to be in a state of rage almost all of the time.' James Baldwin. #BreonnaTaylor."

"Glee" star Amber Riley used the hashtag, "#BreonnaTaylorWasMurdered."

Actor Ron Perlman wrote, "Brett Hankinson, one of Breonna Taylor’s murderers, was NOT charged with murder, but with wanton endangerment. This crime is punishable with up to five years in prison. That’s one year for each bullet fired into her sleeping body. NOT GOOD ENOUGH."

Yara Shahidi said, "What is most insulting is that the recommended charges aren't even in response to the MURDER of Breonna Taylor, but to the POTENTIAL injury of other people in the apartment....."

Singer JoJo wrote: "Sending love to Breonna’s family. To Louisville."

Viola Davis said: "Bulls--- decision!!! BLACK LIVES MATTER!!! Cannot be said enough times."

No charges were immediately announced against the two other officers involved in the raid, Myles Cosgrove and Sgt. Johnathan Mattingly, who was shot in the leg and underwent surgery after the police operation that resulted in Taylor's death.

Taylor, an emergency medical worker, was shot multiple times by officers who entered her home using a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation. The warrant used to search her home was connected to a suspect who did not live there, and no drugs were found inside. The use of no-knock warrants has since been banned by Louisville’s Metro Council.

On Sept. 15, the city settled a lawsuit against the three officers brought by Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, agreeing to pay her $12 million and enact police reforms.

