Cassie Randolph thanks fans for their support after her ex Colton Underwood comes out as gay

While "Bachelor" star Colton Underwood has opened up about his sexuality, his ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph is vacationing in Mexico.

Underwood came out as gay in an interview with "Good Morning America" on Wednesday. The former "Bachelor" lead revealed he finally accepted his true sexual orientation "earlier this year" and had to take time to process it.

He also went on to issue a public apology to Randolph, who he offered his final rose to during season 23 of "The Bachelor."

'BACHELOR' ALUM COLTON UNDERWOOD COMES OUT AS GAY: 'I'M THE HAPPIEST AND HEALTHIEST I'VE EVER BEEN'

"It's hard for me to articulate exactly what my emotions were going through that relationship with her, because I obviously had an internal fight going on," Underwood, 29, said. "I would just say I'm sorry from the bottom of my heart. I'm sorry for the pain and emotional stress I caused."

Randolph has yet to directly comment on Underwood’s bombshell interview, but she has expressed thanks to her fans in social media posts.

COLTON UNDERWOOD APOLOGIZES TO EX CASSIE RANDOLPH FOLLOWING TUMULTUOUS SPLIT: ‘I MESSED UP’

"Thank you everyone for all the kind comments and messages. It means so much," Randolph, 25, wrote in an Instagram Story Friday, according to Deadline.

Randolph’s time-limited post also noted that she will taking a weeklong break from her YouTube channel.

Although fans will have to wait to hear from Randolph, the season 23 winner has posted two Instagram photos to her main feed, which show her vacationing in Cozumel.

FORMER 'BACH' CONTESTANT CASSIE RANDOLPH SAYS IT'S 'BEEN AN AWFUL FEW MONTHS' SINCE COLTON UNDERWOOD SPLIT

Unlike many other "Bachelor" stars, Underwood and Randolph did not get engaged during their season finale in 2019. The couple eventually went their separate ways in May 2020, and for a time Randolph had a restraining order against Underwood following his "unsettling behavior."

The temporary restraining order was lifted in November after the pair reached a "private agreement."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Throughout season 23, ABC highlighted Underwood’s virgin status as a storyline. Underwood told Robin Roberts from "Good Morning America" that he had refrained from sex because he hadn’t come to terms with his sexuality.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Now Underwood believes he is "the happiest and healthiest" he’s ever been and is open to finding love.