Carmen Electra celebrates 48th birthday with throwback swimsuit pics

Carmen Electra is among the celebrities who have had to celebrate their birthdays differently this year due to the coronavirus quarantine.

The actress and model turned 48 on Monday and shared several throwback photos on Instagram to mark the occasion.

First, Electra shared a new video of a few loved ones bringing her a cake and a potted plant as they sang "Happy Birthday."

"Birthday quarantine," the video's caption read. "Cant [sic] wait to really celebrate when all this is over. it’s never too late."

The cake had "Happy Birthday Carmen" written on it in red lettering.

Then came several throwback snaps featuring the former Prince protégé in a form-fitting blue one-piece swimsuit and wearing a matching blue headband that read "Happy Birthday."

In the first of the three photos, Electra posed in a handstand with her feet against the wall.

"Birthday #tb," the caption read, which included a blue heart emoji.

Next came a brief video of Electra on the same day, surrounded by a handful of friends, all wearing swimwear.

Another photo of Electra in the blue suit came next, this time with her running her fingers through her blonde hair.

"TY 4 all the sweet BD wishes," Electra wrote in the caption. "#bestfriends & #bestfollowers"

The stroll down memory lane continued with another series of photos from Electra's past birthdays.

In the snapshots, Electra posed with cakes while celebrating with friends.

"Thanx 4 sending me all of these Birthday memories," she captioned the post.