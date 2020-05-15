Carlos Santana's brother, guitarist Jorge Santana, dead at 68

Carlos Santana's brother Jorge Santana has died. He was 68.

The famed guitarist announced the death of his brother on his official Facebook account early Friday.

"We take time to celebrate the magnificent spirit of our beloved brother Jorge. He transitioned unto the realm of light that cast no shadow," Carlos wrote. "The eyes of my heart clearly see him right in between our glorious and magnificent mother Josefina and our father Jose...They are caressing his face and kissing his hands showering him with Light and Love. We love cherish and honor your soul."

A rep for Jorge did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment but told TMZ that he died of natural causes.

Like Carlos, Jorge became known for his impressive guitar skills, beginning at the reported age of 14 when he joined a band in the 1960s called The Malibus.

Jorge's band later changed their name to Malo. They went on to sign with Warner Bros. and became best known for their hit "Suavecito."

With Jorge on guitar, Malo produced three more albums before splitting up, according to reports. Carlos' younger brother also played in The Fania All-Stars.

The San Francisco native had two solo albums titled "Jorge Santana." He also released a third titled "It's All About Love."

Jorge also shared the stage with Carlos. In the 1990s, the brothers and their nephew Carlos Hernandez teamed up to release the 1994 album "Santana Brothers."