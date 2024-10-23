Cardi B suffers medical emergency, cancels music festival appearance

Cardi B on Wednesday told fans not to worry, but she won’t be able to perform as scheduled in Atlanta this weekend due to a "medical emergency."

"I am so sad to share this news but I’ve been in the hospital recovering from a medical emergency the last couple of days and I won’t be able to perform at ONE MusicFest," the "WAP" rapper told her fans in a statement on social media.

The 32-year-old had been scheduled to headline the Georgia festival along with bands like Earth, Wind & Fire and Nelly.

"It breaks my heart that I won’t get to see my fans this weekend and I really wish I could be there. Bardi Gang – thank you for understanding and I’ll be back better and stronger soon. Don’t worry. Love yall," she added, signing it: "Cardi."

One Music Fest said on its social media that organizers were looking for a replacement for the singer.

"Unfortunately, @iamcardib announced that she is no longer available to join us this year due to ongoing health issues," the festival said. "Let’s all keep her in our prayers for a full recovery! We are working hard to find a replacement at this late date. More to come soon."

The "Bodak Yellow" singer’s social media was flooded with well-wishes after her announcement.

"Aww I hope you recover soon! We love you," one person wrote while another said, "Your health is more important. Get well soon" and a third wrote "feel better queen" along with a crying emoji.

While Cardi B didn’t go into any more detail about her condition, the hospital stay comes a month after she gave birth to her third child, a daughter, with soon-to-be ex-husband Offset.

They also share daughter Kulture, 6, and son Wave, 3.

On Monday, Cardi B went live from a hospital bed on Instagram, slamming pranksters who called child protective services to say that her children were in danger, according to the New York Post.

"So I wanna make this very f------ clear and I can’t even breathe right now," the singer said. "Motherf------ have taken s--- too f------ far when you mess with my f------ kids."

She added, "For the Child Protective Services to come to my f------ house? Not my house, my gated mansion at 11 p.m. while my children are sleeping because there’s an anonymous call that there been going on that, that my kids have been getting abused and beaten. Are you f------ dumb?"

She also told the audience listening that she had been in the hospital since Saturday, the Post reported.