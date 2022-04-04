Cardi B skips Grammys, deletes Twitter after backlash for not attending: ‘If you bring up my son, I hate you’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Be careful with what you tweet at Cardi B – especially when it comes to her kids.

On Sunday, the rapper skipped the 2022 Grammys at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. During the ceremony, the 29-year-old, whose birth name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, slammed trolls on Twitter who brought up her children over her decision to not attend.

"I’m deleting my twitter but On God I hate this f–kin dumbass fan base," Cardi fired back. "You got the slow dumbasses dragging my kids all cause y’all though [sic] I was going to the Grammys and I didn’t the f–k ? When the f–k I hinted I was going ? just f–kin stupid I can’t I needs to protect myself."

One critic tweeted, "I bet yo son wouldnt like for you to be on your ass while teasing us fans and not ever dropping music." The star quickly replied, "I hope your moms die."

Another critic went as far as to allege that the "WAP" performer’s child was autistic.

"@iamcardib do you kiss your @utistic child with that mouth?" the troll tweeted.

"None of my kids are autistic," Cardi replied. "Don’t project wat u got on my kids the f–k."

In a separate tweet, she labeled her haters "so f---king dumb."

"SUCK MY D—K," she concluded before deleting her account.

The star later went live on Instagram to address what some called her "disgusting behavior."

"Why would I show up for one nomination?" she explained. "If you bring up my son, I wish the worst on you. I hate you."

Cardi also clarified her response to the autism tweet.

"I never said there was nothing [sic] wrong with people who have [autism], but don’t put that on my f–king kid," she said.

The performer won her first and only Grammy in 2019 for best rap album for "Invasion of Privacy." Her song "Up" was nominated for best rap performance this year. However, she lost to Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar's "Family Ties"

"Why would I go to the awards for?" Cardi said during her eight-minute live. "Do I have any new music? Why would I show up with one nomination?"

Cardi B also claimed she received several Twitter messages from "fans talking s---t." She went on to defend her decision to protect her family online.

"That s--t really piss the f--k out of me," she said. "If you bring up my son, I hate you. I wish the worst on you."

Cardi added that she skipped the Grammys because she’s currently working on new music.

"I gotta prep today and I gotta prep tomorrow," she said. "So Tuesday, I'm going far away and f--king finish the motherf--king album. I'm doing a red carpet soon and it's gonna be great, but I don't like it when motherf--kers attack me to do some s--t and then call me lazy because I'm not doing it. One thing I hate is when people call me lazy because I work so motherf--king much. And that's why I'm f--king mad."

The former "Love & Hip Hop: New York" reality TV star and Migos member Offset, 30, share 3-year-old daughter Kulture. They welcomed a son in September 2021.