Cardi B weighs in on Russia-Ukraine crisis: 'If I don't say the right things, I might get killed'

Cardi B is weighing in on the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

The 29-year-old rapper doesn't think world leaders should be focused on war, sanction or invasions, according to tweets shared by Cardi B on Tuesday.

She also revealed she's not on "NATO's side" or Russia's.

"I actually want to say a lot of things, but I'm just gonna mind my business because sometimes I feel like I have such a big platform that if I don't say the right things, I might get killed," Cardi B began a video shared to Twitter.

"I'm really not on NATO’s side," she continued. "I'm really not [on] Russia’s side. I'm actually in the citizens’ side, because at the end of the day, the world is having a crisis right now."

Cardi B's video explaining her view on the Russia-Ukraine crisis comes after a social media user asked her what she thought about the situation.

"Wish these world leaders stop tripping about power and really think about whose really getting affected (citizens) besides the whole world is in a crisis," Cardi B originally responded. "War, sanctions, invasions should be the last thing these leaders should worry about."

The White House began calling Russian action in Ukraine an "invasion" on Tuesday, saying the "swift and severe" sanctions promised by the U.S. are on the way, Fox News has learned.

Russian troops arrived in eastern Ukraine hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he would recognize the independence of two separatist regions, officials said.

This isn't the first time Cardi B has been vocal about politics.

Ahead of the 2020 presidential election, the "I Like It" rapper encouraged people to vote for Joe Biden and noted she was "tired of getting upset" every time Donald Trump spoke.

"I’m tired of this bulls--t. I'm tired of getting upset every single time I see this man talk. It's like, are you f--king serious?" she said.

"Your little one vote, your little one vote could change [things]. You could make a change, I could make a change. You don’t gotta be special, you don’t gotta be rich, you don’t gotta be famous, you don’t gotta be beautiful. You just gotta be you with your one vote … so let's all go vote tomorrow, b---h."

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.