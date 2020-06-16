Cardi B shows off massive upgraded hip tattoo that took 'hours of pain' to finish

Cardi B didn't let "hours of pain" stop her from revamping her massive peacock hip tattoo.

The rapper, 27, revealed her upgraded ink on social media. The body art, from tattoo artist Jamie Schene, featured intricate details such as butterflies and flowers and the colors were brightened as well.

"So after 10 years I gave my peacock tattoo a makeover," Cardi captioned a side by side photo comparison. "This whole week I been takin hours of pain getting tatted 😩😂. Thank you @jamie_schene."

CARDI B ANNOUNCES POLITICAL ASPIRATIONS: 'I DON'T AGREE WITH GOVERNMENT'

Schene revealed the makeover took "7 days in a row" to complete and Cardi's pain tolerance was "no joke."

Last month, the musician showed off a new back tattoo also done by Schene.

“Okay guys! Soooo here it is! It took me several months but I’m finally finished. This is my back tattoo! It goes from the top of my back to the middle of my thigh," she wrote alongside a video that highlighted the expert designs.

ACTOR, FORMER WWE SUPERSTAR DAVE BAUTISTA SHARES 'I CAN’T BREATHE’ AND ‘WE THE PEOPLE’ TATTOOS

Schene said that the back work took “60+ hours, more than 10 cities" to finish but "it was an awesome project and a crazy experience. Thanks for the dedication, strength, and hospitality.”

Cardi has a variety of other tattoos, including the name of her husband, rapper Offset, whom she married in 2017. They share a daughter, Kulture Kiari, born in 2018.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She previously told Vogue magazine that the "biggest [parenting] lesson is that you’re never ready on time. Things don’t go as you plan, never."

“The most underrated part of motherhood is that it’s hard,” she said. “People think that it’s easy, but it’s hard. We deserve more Mother’s Days."