Cara Delevingne posts sweet birthday message to girlfriend Ashley Benson for her 30th birthday

Ashley Benson turned 30 on Wednesday and received a sweet message on Instagram from her girlfriend, Cara Delevingne.

Along with an Instagram slideshow of photos documenting Benson around the world, Delevingne, 27, wrote, "Happy birthday @ashleybenson. There is so much I could say but something I love and cherish the most about us is that I don't need to because YOU KNOW and that's all that matters. It's you and me which is my [favorite]. My safe place. You let me be silly, you let me be wild, you keep me free, secure and curious."

"I feel like I've known you my entire life and I am so proud of watching you grow into the woman that you always dreamt of being. I love you beyond words my sprinkles, choonchi, angel face," she added.

Delevingne's social media tribute to Benson included snaps of the adventurous couple on a hot air balloon ride and another of the duo kissing in a bathtub.

Another birthday tribute that appeared to make Benson's big day was from Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen, which Benson posted to her Instagram.

"Dreams do come true," Benson said in a caption, referencing the twins' video.

In June, Delevingne confirmed that she and Benson had celebrated their one-year anniversary after she was questioned by E! News about a video she posted on Instagram locking lips with Benson.

"It's pride [month]. It's been 50 years since Stonewall happened, and it's been just about our year anniversary, so why not?" the supermodel told the outlet at the time. "I don't like the 'official' thing but it's just a little something."