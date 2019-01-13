'Captain Marvel' star Brie Larson calls off engagement to Alex Greenwald: report

"Captain Marvel" may be flying solo.

Brie Larson, star of the upcoming Marvel blockbuster, has called off her engagement to Alex Greenwald after three years, reports say.

"They have taken a step back from their engagement for the time being but they remain close," a source told People on Friday.

Larson, 29, and Greenwald, 39, got engaged in 2016 after dating for three years.

The actress hasn't been shy about her adoration of the Phantom Planet rocker.

When accepting her Best Actress trophy at the Oscars in 2016, she said, “Jacob Tremblay, my partner through this in every way possible. My real partner, Alex Greenwald, I love you.”

A rep for Larson did not return Fox News' request for comment on the split news.