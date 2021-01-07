Capitol riots: Prince Albert of Monaco says Trump 'has to be held accountable'

Prince Albert of Monaco has spoken out against President Trump following the chaos that occurred in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

The 62-year-old royal has released a statement regarding the incident, in which pro-Trump rioters breached security while Congress was voting to certify the Electoral College votes that secured the White House for President-elect Joe Biden.

Albert told People magazine that he was "shocked" by the events.

"This is not the America I know — the one I partially grew up in, went to school in," said Albert. "President Trump has to be held accountable." Albert's mom is Grace Kelly, the Philadelphia-born Hollywood actress who became Princess Grace of Monaco after her marriage to Prince Rainier III.

The president has been accused of inciting protestors and has been widely criticized for his response to the riots, which resulted in the deaths of multiple people.

For his part, Prince Albert spent a great deal of time in America during his lifetime, including his studies at Amherst College in Mass., and said that he's feeling "anger after these tragic events of yesterday."

The royal said he turned on the news just before settling in for bed and saw the coverage of the chaos.

"It's just unbelievable," he said. "I'm still in shock, but at the same time, I'm not totally surprised because, unfortunately, this is where we were heading."

Albert said he felt "shock and disbelief" but his feelings quickly turned to "disgust."

Additionally, he felt "anger about how this could have happened and how this was fueled by President Trump."

While the news was hard to believe, the royal said he wasn't exactly surprised.

"I felt months ago that there would be big problems whichever way the election went. It is a very somber moment, not only in the U.S. but in contemporary world history: A president still in office who has, directly and indirectly, spurred a revolt like this," explained Albert. "I agree with those who have said that President Trump has to be held accountable for this."

Other world leaders, including the UK and Swedish Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Stefan Löfven as well as Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, expressed concern over the unrest that occurred on Wednesday while condemning the violence that took place.

