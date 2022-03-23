Candace Cameron Bure praises her daughter Natasha’s baptism: ‘Honoring the Lord speaks volumes to your kids’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Candace Cameron Bure is praising her daughter’s commitment to God.

On Wednesday, the former "Full House" star and proud Christian told Fox News Digital that setting a positive example as a parent goes a long way.

"Pray, pray, pray for your children every day of their lives," said the actress. "Just as importantly, walk the talk yourself! You are your children’s biggest and brightest example. Life isn’t easy. However, how you handle the hardships in attitude and character by praying, submitting to God and honoring the Lord in your decisions speaks volumes to your kids even if you don’t think they see it at the time."

"Be the example you wanted to have growing up," the 45-year-old continued. "Remember, God is faithful, even when we aren’t. Praise the Lord! Read the Bible. And read the Bible to your children."

On Sunday, Natasha Bure took to Instagram and shared a clip of herself getting baptized by Dudley Rutherford, the lead pastor at Shepherd Church in Southern California.

"God is GOOD!" the 23-year-old captioned the post. "Today was a special day. @shepherdchurch @dudleyrutherford Livin for the Lord!!"

The actress and singer’s famous mother was among her many supporters who took to the comments section.

"I am still crying my eyes out," wrote Cameron Bure. "Praise the Lord. This mama is overwhelmed by God’s goodness and grace. I love you baby."

Cameron Bure also shared the video on her own Instagram page.

"My heart is overwhelmed by God's goodness and grace. Congratulations @natashabure !!!!" she captioned the post. "Thank you @dudleyrutherford and @shepherdchurch. As a mama, there's nothing that tops this day. Nothing!! My three adult children have now all professed their faith, love, service and devotion to Jesus Christ; Lord of Lords, King of Kings, Savior of the world."

"'Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you.' Matthew 28:19-20pt,'" Cameron Bure added.

In the comments section, Pastor Rutherford commended Cameron Bure’s two other children, sons Lev, 22, and Maksim, 20, whom she shares with husband Valeri Bure.

"It was a blessed and sacred day and joy abounds in the name and grace of JESUS!!!!!!" the pastor wrote. "It is NOT easy, in todays culture, raising children who truly love the Lord. But by your example and love for the Lord you and Val have raised 3 amazing children!!!!"

Back in 2020, Cameron Bure spoke to Fox News Digital about being a Christian in Hollywood.

"My faith is really the foundation of who I am," she said at the time. "It’s so important to me, and it’s always a part of me, whether it’s at home and privately, or when I’m reading the Bible in Bible study. But also at work, and the choices I make within work, and the companies I choose to work with and the projects that I choose to take on."

"The Bible to me is truth," the "Fuller House" star continued. "I can always go back to the word of God and find the hope, the encouragement, the positivity, the trust that I know I have in Jesus. And so it never fails, even when life doesn't go the way I want it to or had planned it to. I know that God’s in control of everything."

"I live by faith in everything, in everything that I do, and every aspect of my life. So it’s not just something that I rely on or is a crutch. I mean, it is genuinely who I am. How does it help me? It’s hard to say because it’s just a part of my being."

Cameron Bure admitted that over the years she passed on several scripts because they didn’t align with her beliefs.

"I’ve had a lot of those, passing on projects, saying no to projects because they didn’t feel right for me," she shared. "And a lot of those were because of the boundaries that I’ve created for myself within the choices I knew I was going to make. And some of them were really easy to pass on."

However, Cameron Bure did reveal that while some projects may have seemed tempting, her faith has always come first in her career.

"Some of them, it hurt, definitely," said Cameron Bure. "There’s some that I’ve wanted, and you’re like, ‘Ugh, it’s not so bad.’ But in my heart, I’m like, ‘But it’s not right for me.’ And that is what I’ve always trusted, that if I can’t walk away having done something and be super proud of it, or if I have any sort of red flag in my heart that I may have regret over this, ever again, if it’s not this thing that seems bad to everyone, but in my spirit, it doesn’t feel right, I just know that’s made it easier to make that decision to stay true to who I am."