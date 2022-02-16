Candace Cameron Bure remembers Bob Saget on 'Fox & Friends': 'I want to hug like Bob'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actress Candace Cameron Bure, famously known for her role as D.J. Tanner on "Full House," is honoring her late friend and co-star Bob Saget. She said her mission is to "hug like Bob."

On "Fox & Friends" Wednesday, Bure told host Ainsley Earhardt that she’s doing alright since the news of his death.

BOB SAGET'S WIDOW KELLY RIZZO MARKS ONE MONTH SINCE COMEDIAN'S DEATH WITH LOVING TRIBUTE

"It’s been a little over a month, and there’s days that are great and there’s days that just hits you," she said.

"I want to remember Bob and what a kind and loving and amazing person that he was."

Bure, an outspoken Christian, designed sweatshirts that read, "Love like Jesus, hug like Bob," which are available online.

"I did it really for selfish reasons because I love Jesus," she said. "He’s the best example of humanity and sacrifice. And then there’s nobody that hugs like Bob, and I will always remember that as a huge part of his legacy."

Bure explained that 100 percent of proceeds from the sweatshirt sales will go to the Scleroderma Research Foundation, a cause for which Saget raised millions of dollars after his sister, Gay, died from the disease.

She said she wants to carry on Saget’s legacy of showing love and giving hugs to those in his life.

BOB SAGET'S FAMILY FILELS SUIT TO BLOCK FURTHER RRELEASE OF RECORDS RELATED TO STAR'S DEATH TO PROTECT ‘PRIVACY’

"He was so emotionally available, and he just always, always let you know that he loved you," she said. "Every text, every phone call, every moment in person. He would give you the biggest hug, and he always let you know how much he cared about you."

"That is such an incredibly powerful gift that he gave," she said. "And that’s what I want to carry on. I want to hug like Bob."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In her upcoming film, "Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Haunted by Murder," Bure stars alongside her own daughter, Natasha, who plays a young version of Bure’s character. The movie premieres Sunday, February 20.